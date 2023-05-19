Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert at the Hollywood Bowl hits theaters – Daily News





If you missed country music legend Willie Nelson’s epic two-night birthday bash at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29-30, the star-studded event was captured on film and will premiere in select theaters. Sunday, June 11 with encore screenings on Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14. “The demand to attend this historic concert was unprecedented. Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party was included and accessible to all of his fans. This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an incredible lineup of superstar artists,” Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents CEO Keith Wortman said in a statement. Press release. The film will be a condensed two-hour version of the actual event, which means several of the acts performed live will not be included. However, a press release for the film said it would star the birthday boy, along with Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, The Lumineers, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, and Billy Strings with others. Nelson was of course joined by several others including Bobby Weir, Rosanne Cash, Shooter Jennings, Lukas Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakam, The Avett Brothers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Ziggy Marley, Charley Crockett and more. There were also many special guest presenters, including Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson. For a full list of participating theaters and showtimes, go to willienelson90experience.com.

