As the 51st Dillo Day approaches, Mayfest Productions has announced an otherworldly lineup for this year’s festival: “Planet Dillo.” Here are the details to help you decide which sets to attend and when to take a midday nap.

Headliner: Offset

Kiari Cephus, known professionally as Offset, rose to prominence within the rap group Migos. Viral hit ‘Bad and Boujee’, featuring Lil Uzi Vert, catapulted the group to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 – with their album ‘Culture’ landing at No. 54 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 greatest hip albums. -hop all the time.

Offset has also received critical acclaim as a solo artist. “Ric Flair Drip” from 2017, produced in collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, became his first platinum song as a solo artist.

In 2019 he released his first solo album “Father of 4”, which debuted in the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 chart. The single “Clout” earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance as a Solo Artist – alongside his wife, Cardi B.

Those who attend Offset’s performance can expect a setlist of rhythmic cadences and introspective lyricism straight from an ever-evolving force in today’s hip-hop scene.

Daytime star performer: TiaCorine

Rapper and songwriter TiaCorine’s multicultural upbringing has influenced her musical style, which incorporates elements from hip-hop to pop.

She released “34Corine” in 2020, the first of three full-length projects. More recently, the rising star’s single “Freaky T” – from 2022’s “I Can’t Wait” – encapsulates her expressive and upbeat energy.

TiaCorine has also flexed her stage presence as a support act for Key Glock’s 2023 “Glockoma Tour.”

With over 2.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the artist is sure to get the audience on their feet.

Opener: RINI

Filipino Australian RINI made his 2021 debut with “Constellations”, that he followed a year later with the EP “Ultraviolet”. Born Justerini Sandoval, RINI’s early musical influences were Michael Jackson and Bon Jovi.

He got his start performing R&B covers of chart-topping hits and began producing original content when he was 17.

Provider of slow and sultry R&B, Rini’s greatest hits include “My Favorite Clothes” and “Meet me in Amsterdam”.

Main performer: J. Worra

Chicago native DJ and producer J. Worra, whose off-stage name is Jamie Sitter, is set to bring an eclectic mix of classic house and school tech to Lakefill. Named Breakthrough Music Producer of the Year 2019 by DJ Mag, J. Worra is known for her contributions to the underground dance music scene.

Notable tracks include “Check Out”, his collaboration with Léo Stannard, and “Wasteland” with Little Boots.

After Dillo, J. Worra is set to head out on a 10+ state summer tour, kicking off May 21.

Second stage performer: BIGBABYGUCCI

BIGBABYGUCCI, known off-stage as James Haley, released his debut album “Art Hoe Collection” in 2016. He captured mainstream attention with his single “Drop Top Lexus” from his 2019 album “Send Help “. His work mixes elements of trap with unorthodox production to create smooth rap.

He released “Colors,” his latest album, on April 14, giving fans 13 more tracks to enjoy.

Second stage performer: Zeph France

Kansas City native, this up-and-coming rapper is sure to deliver an electrifying performance on Saturday, with his artistry celebrated by For Members Only and Mayfest in an Instagram ad.

His Spotify artist bio reads:To put it simply, you will never quite understand it. So enjoy it.

Stage two co-headliner: Blvck Svm

Chicago native rapper Blvck Svm is sure to get the crowd moving on Saturday. An FMO and Mayfest legend said the artist’s “raw lyrics showcase his authenticity and passion” – so he’s sure to bring an electric charge to the second scene.

Winners of the Battle of the Artists: DJ Lu, Muse etc. and Tavern

Students play DJ Lu, Muse etc. and Tavern emerged victorious after the Mayfest performers battle for coveted spots on the Dillo Day lineup.

Expect high-energy tracks from DJ Lu, introspective jazz-pop from Muse, and more. and a vibrant Tavern stage presence.

This article will be updated as Mayfest Productions announces more acts.

