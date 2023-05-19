Entertainment
What you need to know for extraordinary programming
As the 51st Dillo Day approaches, Mayfest Productions has announced an otherworldly lineup for this year’s festival: “Planet Dillo.” Here are the details to help you decide which sets to attend and when to take a midday nap.
Headliner: Offset
Kiari Cephus, known professionally as Offset, rose to prominence within the rap group Migos. Viral hit ‘Bad and Boujee’, featuring Lil Uzi Vert, catapulted the group to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 – with their album ‘Culture’ landing at No. 54 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 greatest hip albums. -hop all the time.
Offset has also received critical acclaim as a solo artist. “Ric Flair Drip” from 2017, produced in collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, became his first platinum song as a solo artist.
In 2019 he released his first solo album “Father of 4”, which debuted in the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 chart. The single “Clout” earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance as a Solo Artist – alongside his wife, Cardi B.
Those who attend Offset’s performance can expect a setlist of rhythmic cadences and introspective lyricism straight from an ever-evolving force in today’s hip-hop scene.
Daytime star performer: TiaCorine
Rapper and songwriter TiaCorine’s multicultural upbringing has influenced her musical style, which incorporates elements from hip-hop to pop.
She released “34Corine” in 2020, the first of three full-length projects. More recently, the rising star’s single “Freaky T” – from 2022’s “I Can’t Wait” – encapsulates her expressive and upbeat energy.
TiaCorine has also flexed her stage presence as a support act for Key Glock’s 2023 “Glockoma Tour.”
With over 2.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the artist is sure to get the audience on their feet.
Opener: RINI
Filipino Australian RINI made his 2021 debut with “Constellations”, that he followed a year later with the EP “Ultraviolet”. Born Justerini Sandoval, RINI’s early musical influences were Michael Jackson and Bon Jovi.
He got his start performing R&B covers of chart-topping hits and began producing original content when he was 17.
Provider of slow and sultry R&B, Rini’s greatest hits include “My Favorite Clothes” and “Meet me in Amsterdam”.
Main performer: J. Worra
Chicago native DJ and producer J. Worra, whose off-stage name is Jamie Sitter, is set to bring an eclectic mix of classic house and school tech to Lakefill. Named Breakthrough Music Producer of the Year 2019 by DJ Mag, J. Worra is known for her contributions to the underground dance music scene.
Notable tracks include “Check Out”, his collaboration with Léo Stannard, and “Wasteland” with Little Boots.
After Dillo, J. Worra is set to head out on a 10+ state summer tour, kicking off May 21.
Second stage performer: BIGBABYGUCCI
BIGBABYGUCCI, known off-stage as James Haley, released his debut album “Art Hoe Collection” in 2016. He captured mainstream attention with his single “Drop Top Lexus” from his 2019 album “Send Help “. His work mixes elements of trap with unorthodox production to create smooth rap.
He released “Colors,” his latest album, on April 14, giving fans 13 more tracks to enjoy.
Second stage performer: Zeph France
Kansas City native, this up-and-coming rapper is sure to deliver an electrifying performance on Saturday, with his artistry celebrated by For Members Only and Mayfest in an Instagram ad.
His Spotify artist bio reads:To put it simply, you will never quite understand it. So enjoy it.
Stage two co-headliner: Blvck Svm
Chicago native rapper Blvck Svm is sure to get the crowd moving on Saturday. An FMO and Mayfest legend said the artist’s “raw lyrics showcase his authenticity and passion” – so he’s sure to bring an electric charge to the second scene.
Winners of the Battle of the Artists: DJ Lu, Muse etc. and Tavern
Students play DJ Lu, Muse etc. and Tavern emerged victorious after the Mayfest performers battle for coveted spots on the Dillo Day lineup.
Expect high-energy tracks from DJ Lu, introspective jazz-pop from Muse, and more. and a vibrant Tavern stage presence.
This article will be updated as Mayfest Productions announces more acts.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @beatricedvilla
Related stories:
— Northwestern, Mayfest Talk Dillo Day and graduation with Evanston residents
— Mayfest and HPaW to provide free fentanyl test strips ahead of Dillo Day
— Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 6: NU Students Prepare for Liftoff with Dillo Day 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/18/ae/dillo-day-preview-what-to-know-about-the-out-of-this-world-lineup-with-offset/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson is expecting a new child, at least the eighth
- Republican Says US Debt Ceiling Talks Will Resume | Business and Economy News
- What you need to know for extraordinary programming
- Former world No. 1 women’s tennis player charged with second French Open doping violation
- The mall is LA’s high fashion meeting place where art, style and everyday life collide
- Your Digital Life Isn’t As Permanent As You Think
- Found in England Rare “Technicolor” Rainbow Sea Slug | Smart news
- Check out Elon Musk’s baseless claims about George Soros
- Imran Khan condemns Jinnah House attack
- India ready to protect its sovereignty and dignity: PM Modi on India-China standoff
- Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert at the Hollywood Bowl hits theaters – Daily News
- Stock market today: Wall Street’s best week since March stagnates amid debt worries