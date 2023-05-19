Jim Brown, Hall of Fame running back and actor, dies at 87

Jim Brown, who was often called the greatest football player of his time but quit the sport at the height of his career in the 1960s, declaring himself a highly paid and over-glamorized gladiator, and instead turned toward theater and activism, died May 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 87 years old.

His wife, Monique Brown, announced the death in a Instagram post but did not cite a cause.

Mr. Brown was one of the most gifted all-around athletes of the last century. He excelled in lacrosse, basketball and track and field and was virtually unstoppable during his nine years as a powerful rear with the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s and 1960s.

By breaking nearly every National Football League running record, he was something completely new, journalist and sportswriter David Halberstam wrote in 2001. I never saw a running back who was so much better than anyone who did what he did when he was doing it. He dominated his field in his day like few athletes ever have, matched perhaps only by Babe Ruth and Bill Russell.

At 6-foot-2 and around 230 pounds, Mr. Brown had an unrivaled blend of strength and speed that saw him lead the NFL in rushing in eight of his nine years with the Browns. When he retired after the 1965 season, his 12,312 career rushing yards was a record that would stand for 19 years, until Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears beat it. Mr Brown rushed for 1,000 yards seven times in a season, and his 1,863 rushing yards in 1963 was the NFL record until it was passed by Buffalo Bills 10-year-old OJ Simpson later.

Mr. Brown helped lead Cleveland to the NFL championship in 1964 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, in his first year of eligibility.

As a pure racer he stands alone, wrote his Cleveland trainer, Paul Brown, in a 1979 autobiography. Jim combined power, acceleration, speed and excellent balance with an inner tenacity that never conceded any advantage to anyone.

Away from the playing field, however, Mr Brown could be a complex, contradictory and troubled man. He was arrested at least seven times for assault, usually against women, including a 1968 incident in which he was accused of throwing a girlfriend off a second-story balcony.

His career began at the dawn of the civil rights movement and he was acutely aware of the double standards that prevailed in sport and society.

Even when he was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 1957, he wasn’t always allowed to stay in the same hotels or dine at the same restaurants as his white teammates. Mr Brown became something of a symbolic figure early in his career, particularly when his team played against Washington, whose owner George Preston Marshall stubbornly refused to put a black player on the roster until 1962.

Washington Post sportswriter Shirley Povich poked fun at Marshall, noting that Mr. Brown and other African Americans were born ineligible to play for the Redskins. In 1960, Povich equated Mr. Browns’ exploits on the gridiron with advances in the civil rights movement, writing that the player entered the Redskins’ goal line with more than deliberate speed, perhaps exceeding the famous decree of the Supreme Court. Brown fled the 25 yards like a man in a hurry and the Redskins goal line, at least, turned interracial.

After leading the NFL with 1,544 rushing yards in 1965 and being named the league’s most valuable player, Brown spent the offseason filming World War II action drama The Dirty Dozen. When production on the film was delayed, interfering with the start of training camp, Mr. Brown stayed with the film, abruptly retired, and never played football again.

He held 15 NFL records at the time, leaving generations of football fans to speculate what he might have accomplished had he played a few more years.

Mr. Brown was not one to look back.

I was the symbol of a black man who wanted all my freedoms, he told the Washington Post in 1979. It is very difficult for white America to understand that if you are part of the football elite , why you are not satisfied with recognition and good money. As an American citizen, I wanted the same rights as all Americans. Anyone who expected me to be delighted that I did well in football would be disappointed.

Mr. Brown appeared as an actor in over 50 films, many of which were action films such as Ice Station Zebra (1968) and 100 Rifles (1969). In the latter, set in early 20th century Mexico, Mr. Brown played an American sheriff and co-star Raquel Welch played a peasant chieftain, and they performed one of the first interracial love scenes. never shown on screen.

Mr. Brown’s acting, a big, handsome boy, is strictly tentative, critic Howard Thompson wrote in the New York Timesbut he has presence.

Despite his larger-than-life image, no one, it seems, could fully explain the complexities of Jim Brown. He had a way of feigning weakness but proving his strength, on and off the pitch.

After carrying the ball, he slowly retreated from the turf and hobbled back towards the huddle. As the opponents relaxed, content to have slowed him down, he carried the ball again, crushing any tacklers.

Mr. Brown has never missed a game in his nine-year career and is the only player in NFL history to average more than 100 rushing yards per game 104.3, to be exact.

Former Washington defensive back Jim Steffen was once asked how to stop him. Hold on and wait for help, he advised.

Source of energy and change

Deeply aware of the influence of athletes on young people, Mr. Brown often criticized other top black athletes for ignoring what he saw as their responsibility to be role models.

In 1988, he founded Amer-I-Can, an organization aimed at fostering self-esteem and defusing tensions between gang members and prisoners.

The young black man is the most powerful source of energy and change we have, he told the Post in 1991. My hope is to begin a direction where these young men will be respected and learn to use it. .

In the 1960s, Mr. Brown joined other black athletes, including Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Muhammad Ali, in calling for social change. His early friendship with Ali was portrayed in the 2020 film One Night in Miami, in which Mr Brown was played by actor Aldis Hodge.

Mr. Brown’s private life was tumultuous. In his 1989 memoir, Off-limits, he revealed that he often attends sex parties and has extramarital affairs. He has been implicated in several cases of assaults against women.

His first marriage, to Sue James, ended in divorce in 1972. In 2002, he spent almost four months in jail for shoveling the windows of a car belonging to his second wife, the former Monique Gunthrop, who was almost 40 years old. years his junior. They remained married after his release.

He was predeceased by a daughter and had seven surviving children, but a full list of survivors was not immediately available.

James Nathaniel Brown was born on February 17, 1936 on Georgias St. Simons Island. His father, a former boxer, abandoned the family and his mother took a job as a housekeeper in New York, leaving her son to be raised by a great-grandmother.

Mr. Brown was 8 years old when he joined his mother on Long Island, and the sport became his refuge. At Manhasset High School, he played football, baseball, and lacrosse, ran track, played on the basketball team, and served as the school’s chief student court judge. After earning 13 college letters, he was offered athletic scholarships by 45 colleges and chose Syracuse University in upstate New York.

Mr. Brown excelled in basketball and track and field and once finished fifth in a national decathlon competition. It was one american lacrosse player at Syracuse and was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1983, 12 years before he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

On the gridiron at Syracuse, he scored 43 points in a game in 1956, six touchdowns and seven extra points as a kicker to set an NCAA record that stood for more than 40 years.

By the time Mr. Brown graduated from Syracuse in 1957, he had earned 10 varsity letters in four sports. The Cleveland Browns made him the sixth pick in the NFL Draft, and he turned down offers to play professional basketball and become a boxer so he could play football.

The Browns named for founding coach Paul Brown had an early legacy of racial integration. In 1946, a year before Jackie Robinson became the first African-American major league baseball player of the 20th century, the Browns had two black players, middle guard Bill Willis and Marion Motley, a guard whose style of Powerful race foreshadowed that of Jim Brown.

Paul Brown, who coached Cleveland during the 1962 season, struggled to understand his young star and sometimes argued with him. In his autobiography, Paul Brown criticized Jim Browns lack of effort to block, which in some cases was so poor that the rushers walked right past him.

The coach also saw what he saw as flaws in his character.

Jim’s biggest problem was his attitude, and his worst enemy was himself, wrote Paul Brown. By nature he was an unhappy man, it seemed to me. Throughout his time with us he was a loner and never said much to anyone. He had few friends on the team, and none of long standing.

Jim Brown said his coach was part of the old guard in sports and across the United States who did not appreciate the social changes taking place at the time.

Paul generally represented what white America thought at the time, he told the Post in 1979. White America has always felt that black Americans who enjoyed high status in football should be satisfied.

He added: As far as my blocking goes, he was absolutely right. It’s hard to be both a racehorse and a workhorse.

Later, as his acting roles became rarer, Mr. Brown’s rough edges never softened. He continued to counsel prisoners and young people with an unadorned message of tough love and had a rocky relationship with his former team, the Browns. Finally, in 2013, the team honored Mr. Brown in a ceremony at a game in Cleveland and named him a special adviser.

It marked one of the few times since leaving the playing field that Mr Brown has looked back, if only for a moment, on his past glories. For decades, Jim Brown missed the game of football more than he missed it.