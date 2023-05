Viola Davis says Hollywood is a ‘vast wasteland’ for black women over 50

While attending the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, Viola Davis expressed her frustration with the roles available to black women in Hollywood. When it comes to black women over 50, that’s when [the lack of interesting roles] is problematic. That’s when it’s a vast wasteland, said the EGOT winner, who recently played Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris Johnson on Air. People. Women no longer beg for a place at the table, they create their own. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae Halle Berry, Keke Palmer, we can go on and even Marsai Martin, who is what, 18 years old? she added. They empower themselves by understanding that they are the change they want to see. Davis certainly helped pave the way for younger generations of black women in Hollywood and became the most Oscar-nominated black woman of all time. And yet, Davis has witnessed a dearth of meaningful roles for black women over 50. I play a lot of moms, she told People. Everyone wants me to play their mother. I have people kissing me on the street and calling me mom. Davis, the most Oscar-nominated black woman in history, said she’s not “hustling” anymore. VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images Davis jumped at the chance to play Jordans mother, however, and said Ben Affleck, who wrote and starred in Air alongside his friend Matt Damon, wisely framed the Deloris Jordan character as key. undeniable of the success of his son. I think the appeal came in that it wasn’t your normal role as a mother, Davis told People. He knocked her down so she was the one to negotiate the [multi-million dollar Nike] case that we know today. And that intrigued me. I like surprises. Michael Jordan signed a five-year contract worth $2.5 million in 1984 and became a billionaire in 2014. Davis added that black women constantly feel like they’re jostling to validate their worth. Davis, who won his first Tony Award in 2001, an Emmy in 2015, a Grammy in 2023 and received an Oscar in 2017, no longer feels that way. I don’t hustle anymore, she told People. And it has nothing to do with my age and how long I’ve been in the business. It is an achievement. It is a self-realization whose value is nothing to negotiate. I was born worthy. It’s not on the table. What’s on the table? Maybe we should see it as I see it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/viola-davis-says-hollywood-is-vast-desert-for-black-women-over-50_n_6467b117e4b035573935f401 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos