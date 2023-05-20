Meet Houston actor and activist Kendrick Sampson





HOUSTON WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW Kendrick Sampson rose to fame in Hollywood through shows like ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder and HBO’s Insecure, where he played the infamous role of Nathan! It is now in the Houston Life studio! He’s in Houston to receive a special honor and Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly chat with the actor and activist about how growing up in Houston has shaped his life and work. ABOUT KENDRICK He began performing in theater productions while attending Fort Bend ISD Elkins High School in Missouri City. He told his mother Daphne he wanted to be an actor at age 10 and moved to Los Angeles at age 18. He worked at the Galleria and appeared in a local commercial, best known in the Churchs Chicken Commercial and people started calling him Chicken Boy. Known for his role as Caleb in season 2 of How to Get Away with Murder (ABC), where he starred alongside Viola Davis. Vampire Diaries (CW), White Famous (Showtime), Supernatural (CW), The Flash (CW) Appeared on Adele’s latest music video, I Drink Wine. BECOME A HOUSEHOLD NAME ON HBOS INSECURE From 2018 to 2021, Sampson had a recurring role as Nathan Campbell, a lovable, attractive, and elusive barber from Houston. GET AN HONOR FROM THE EDISON ARTS FOUNDATION – SATURDAY AT THE TUTUS AND TUXES GALA -Non-profit fine arts organization whose mission is dedicated to strengthening the families and community of Fort Bend and Greater Houston, through arts education The gala raises funds for the Edison Cultural Arts Center to train future greats! The Edison Center project represents RENAISSANCE, a revival or renewed interest in the rich culture of Fort Bend Houston. Once completed, the Edison Cultural Arts Center will leverage Fort Bend Houston’s talented multicultural arts community to create a catalyst for community REVITALIZATION through the arts. The other winners are Dr. Anne Lundy, the first African-American woman to conduct the Houston Symphony Orchestra and Roshunda Jones-Koumba, drama teacher at GW Carver Magnet High School in Houston, who received the Tony Award 2022 for Excellence in Theater Education. HIS ACTIVISM Her platform to amplify transformational grassroots work in intersectional mental health justice, the criminal justice system, and immigration. He has been very active in many social justice campaigns including #SchoolsNotPrisons, Standing Rock and Black Lives Matter. Co-founder of the BLD PWR initiative to build authentic and active relationships connecting his industry to organizers doing the most urgent and transformative work. Kendrick strives to create a community of freedom fighters in the entertainment industry – artists, storytellers, athletes and musicians driven by liberation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston – All Rights Reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/houston-life/2023/05/19/catching-up-with-houston-actor-activist-kendrick-sampson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos