Hollywood actress buys tickets to Dallas screening of transgender-themed movie

Violet Crown Cinemas Screenings Monica will be free on Sunday, courtesy of the actress Sarah Paulsona theater spokesperson said Friday.

The theater is the former Magnolia Theater in Uptown Dallas West Village, 3699 McKinney Ave.

Sarah Paulson is sponsoring the screenings but will not be in attendance, said David Gil, marketing director for Austin-based Violet Crown Cinema. Gil said Paulson learned about his exclusive Dallas screening at Violet Crown and approached the IFC to sponsor the screenings.

Monica, starring Trace Lysette, is a family drama about a Midwestern trans woman and the incomprehensible mother (Patricia Clarkson as Eugenia) who rejected her. Years after their conflict, Monica is back home to care for her dying mother. Rated R, the film has an audience score of 82% on rotten tomatoes.

Paulson, who is not associated with the production of IFC Films, is an LGBTQ+ advocate but has been wary of labeling her sexual orientation.

In 2015, she and actress Holland Taylor confirmed their romance. They stay together today.

If my life choices were to be based on what was expected of me by a community on either side, that would really make me feel like I was in a straightjacket, and I don’t want to feel that way. , she said The New York Times in 2016.

To reserve a place, Violet Crown requires registration. Admission is first-come, first-served, and tickets do not guarantee entry to all five Sunday screenings, Gil said.