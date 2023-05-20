NFL legend turned actor in ‘The Dirty Dozen’ and more was 87 – Deadline

Jim Brown, the NFL Hall of Famer and civil rights activist who turned to acting and appeared in movies and TV shows ranging from The Dirty Dozen And I spy For Draft day, Mars attacks! And The A-team, died Thursday evening in Los Angeles. His wife, Monique Brown, said in an Instagram post that he died peacefully, but she did not provide a cause.

Brown is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. Drafted sixth overall in 1957 by the Cleveland Browns of Syracuse University, his murderous running style redefined the position of running back. As a rookie, he rushed for 237 yards in a game against the Los Angeles Rams – a record that would stand until the 1970s.

Among his myriad NFL records and milestones, he was the first to reach the top 100 in career touchdowns and set single-season and career rushing marks – all in 12 seasons. or 14 games. A three-time MVP, he was also Rookie of the Year, eight-time All-Pro and eight-time race leader, retiring with a slew of records. His Browns won the NFL championship in 1964, three years before the first Super Bowl.

The team, with whom he spent his entire nine-year NFL career, tweeted a tribute this morning:

Brown was still playing football when he made his big-screen debut in the Richard Boone-directed Western in 1964 Conchos River. After retiring from the NFL, he appeared in an episode of the Bill Cosby-Robert Culp action series. I spy in 1967, and he had a key role in the star-studded WWII action-adventure pic The Dirty Dozen.

Directed by Robert Aldrich, it followed the story of a rebellious US Army major (Lee Marvin) who is given a dozen convicted murderers to train and lead on a mission to mass-assassinate officers. Germans. Its ensemble cast also includes Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, John Cassavetes, George Kennedy, Telly Savalas, Trini Lopez and Donald Sutherland.

This role – in which he died heroically after annihilating many Nazis – was followed, among others, by Ice Station Zebra in 1968. Other film roles would include SlaughterKeenan Ivory Wayans’ I will make you suck and Oliver Stone Any Sunday. On television, he had roles in such popular series as CHiPs, knight rider, TJ Hooker, the all-hazards team And Arli$$among many others.

Brown was the first black man to do an interracial love scene in a major Hollywood film – starring Raquel Welch in the 1969 western 100 guns. It also stars fellow actor-turned-actor Burt Reynolds.

Brown continued to make movies and appear in TV shows well into the 2010s, most recently in 2014. draft day, which starred Kevin Costner as the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Among his most famous roles was as retired boxing champion Byron Williams, who channeled an Egyptian pharaoh as he battled little green aliens in Tim Burton’s campy Antics in 1996. Martian attacks!

2002 Spike Lee documentary Jim Brown: All American, was a retrospective of Brown’s career in football, showbiz and social activism.

Born February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Brown was a main character in Regina King’s 2020 directorial debut. One night in Miami, which takes place on February 25, 1964 – the night a brash young Cassius Clay shocked the world by knocking out the seemingly invincible Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion. In the film, as throngs of people throng Miami Beach to celebrate the game, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – spends the evening at the Hampton House Motel in the Miami’s Overtown neighborhood to celebrate with three of his closest friends: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Brown (played by Aldis Hodge). All were beginning to assert themselves in the civil rights movement.

In 1967, Brown organized the Cleveland Summit’s response to Muhammad Ali’s decision to defy the Vietnam War plan on religious grounds. Eleven of America’s top athletes – including Brown, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – along with Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes met Ali, who had by then changed his name, to discuss his position. The group met for hours, Ali defending and explaining his decision, eventually winning over even the skeptics among them.

Afterwards, the 11 athletes held a press conference and expressed their unified support for Ali. The Cleveland summit has been called a “significant turning point for the role of the athlete in society” and “one of the most important civil rights laws in sports history”, as well as a predecessor sports-focused protest movements such as the one spearheaded by Colin Kaepernick.

Brown was also a friend of Richard Pryor, whose legendary 1979 stand-up album Wanted: live concert had almost five minutes on him. Among the classic lines is one around the time Brown bit off part of a defender’s finger. Pryor said: “The ref asked, ‘Why did you do that? Jim said, “Everything outside of this mask belongs to it; everything inside belongs to me. More good lines: “Some people have a death wish and like to fuck with it. And that’s all it can be, it’s a death wish. [Guy] said, “I can’t find a building to jump from, let’s go up to Jim Brown’s and f*ck with him.” Later, Pryor added that Brown “knew nothing about the hindsight. You can’t just say to Jim, “If you don’t go, I’m going to kick your ass.” ‘Cause Jim will be like, ‘Well, he’s a dick I have to take.’

Pryor also spoke about Brown in the 1982s Living on the Sunset Strip, the comic’s first album after a near-fatal drug-fueled incident. Discussing a time Brown came to his house while Pryor was smoking crack, he said, “What are you going to do? You’re going to heal, or you’re going to end the friendship. What are you going to do?” Pryor said Brown kept repeating the line but almost took him to the hospital but had to go – “and the pipe said, ‘Hey Rich , Jim is gone…”

Brown’s name, the unrestricted autobiography, Off-limits, was released in 1989. It covered topics such as racism in the NFL, his cocaine sprees, his affairs and more.

Tom Tapp contributed to this report.