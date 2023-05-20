Surroundings creator Doug Ellin went full Ari Gold on a writer who posted an essay stating that the HBO comedy series will be re-edited to reflect modern sensibilities (a la Roald Dahl and the Agatha Christie books).

There’s only one thing: the essay was a satire, which Ellin apparently didn’t acknowledge.

THE the play was written by Max Davison at McSweeney’s (which should have been the first clue) who claimed to be an HBO executive announcing Surroundings will be the network’s first series to undergo “sensitivity readings”, noting, “[Since 2011], we have since undergone vast changes in our view of women, race and Ed Hardy…. We’re just removing a handful of problematic elements that were more socially acceptable at the time. Surroundingsit’s time. These include sexism, homophobia, misogyny, anti-Semitism, questionable sex politics, Asian hatred, toxic masculinity, casting, racial slurs, ethnic slurs, sexist jokes, abusive language on the workplace, the mockery of sex workers, the cameos of James Woods and Armie Hammer, the fact that any woman was willingly attracted to Turtle or Johnny Drama, and how white men could get away with it with absolutely anything and succeeding despite having no discernible skills or work ethic… It’s a well-meaning and nuanced update, much like Steven Spielberg editing the guns of HEY.”

Specific examples of changes made to the eight-season comedy series included lines like “Let’s go, bitch” being ADR to say “I appreciate your male friendship and recognize your vulnerability, bro.”

Fired Ellin on Twitter Thursday night: “You really are a product of your time, you revisionist hack. Talentless dummies like you talk on Twitter and then your zombie friends in shitty newspapers no one reads anymore reprint your trash. Tell President Obama and the nytimes how offensive we’ve been. Those who try to rewrite history are offensive. And dangerous. And Spielberg already regrets having touched ET. Anyway, fuck you. Oh, we got a Peabody and a bafta too, you loser.

To whom Davison explain“Doug, I wrote this song. It’s satire. This pushes the sensitivity readings to the extreme of editing shows from 15 years ago. The ET joke was completely intentional. I always wondered what it would be like if Ari Gold shouted obscenities at me. Now I know.”

To be fair, what makes the work work is that it’s not hard to imagine a censored ideologue proposing such changes, making it a clever critique of similar efforts that have garnered a considerable debate. Spielberg recently admitted to changing HEY was a mistake and criticized the changes in Dahl’s books: “To me, that’s sacrosanct. This is our story; it is our cultural heritage. I don’t believe in censorship that way.

Ellin admitted his mistake, with the writer-producer confessing, “I’m not a very good reader” and noted that he “may have had an edible”.

Previously, Ellin accused HBO Max of hiding Surroundings for not being awake enough. “[Entourage was] hiding in, like, architectural ‘wish-fulfillment shows’ [on HBO Max]“, said Ellin in 2021 while promoting his retrospective Surroundings podcast, Podcast Victory. “Which was weird. We’ve been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe almost every year, so not putting ourselves in the spotlight and putting other shows on the “must see comedy” list, I thought was pretty weird. “

Ellin also noted that he disliked how the attitude towards his show has changed in recent years. “I blame myself a lot because I don’t think Surroundings was this vulgar boyfest that people like to paint like now,” he said. “When we left, The New York Times said we were the smartest show on TV. And then all of a sudden this wave of virtuous PC culture – and again you’re talking to a liberal who wants equality for all and wants everyone to be kinder and gentler… Most people know [Entourage] was a very realistic representation of what Hollywood was like at that time and people will write about it as if something [Jeremy Piven’s bullying agent character Ari Gold] that’s how I express myself.