Jim Brown, legendary NFL running back, civil rights activist and actor, dies at 87
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the height of his glittering career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights activist in the 1960s, has died. He was 87 years old.
A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday evening with his wife, Monique, by his side. His wife confirmed the news in a Instagram post.
“To the world he was an activist, an actor and a football star,” she wrote. “To our family, he was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”
His former team, the Cleveland Browns, posted a tribute saying, “It is impossible to describe the deep love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones and everyone he touched along the way.”
One of the greatest players in football history and one of the game’s first superstars, Brown was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and broke the league’s record books in a short career from 1957 to 1965.
Brown led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 before retiring in his prime after the 1965 season to pursue acting. He appeared in over 30 movies, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”
An unstoppable runner blessed with power, speed and stamina, Brown’s arrival sparked the game’s growing popularity on television. When he was done playing, Brown became a prominent leader of the Black Power movement during the civil rights struggles of the 1960s.
Brown is the only player in NFL history to average more than 100 career rushing yards per game. CBS Sports Ratings. When he retired, he held the record for rushes (2,359), rushing yards (12,312) and touchdowns (106).
“Jim Brown was a gifted athlete – one of the most dominant players to ever tread a sports field – but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday. , in a press release.
“During his nine-year career in the NFL, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a trailblazer and role model for athletes involved in social initiatives outside of their sport. inspired other athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived.”
Later, he worked to combat gang violence in Los Angeles and founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.
On the field, there was no one like Brown, who would blast would-be tacklers, refusing to let a man put him down before sprinting away from linebackers and defensive backs. He was also famous for using a stiff arm to take out defenders in the open field or push them back like they were rag dolls.
“My arms were like my protectors and my weapons,” Brown said during an interview with NFL Films.
Indeed, Brown was unlike any back before him, and some believe there has never been anyone better than Cleveland’s incomparable No. 32. At 6ft 2in and 230lbs, he was dominant, relentless and ruthless, his flagship rolls featuring around and through opponents, fighting for every yard, dragging down multiple defenders or finding holes where none seemed to exist.
After Brown was tackled, he slowly got up and came back even more slowly towards the huddle – then dominated the defense when he received the ball again.
In 2016, Brown sat down with CBS News to reflect on his career and social activism after receiving the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
“One thing we all have in common is that no one can take our integrity away from us,” he said. “And you know, all the glory of being a sports star is not measured by being a man. You know, we weren’t asking for anything anyone else should be asking – we just wanted to be part of the real deal, treated with the same respect you would treat anyone else.”
Watch the interview in the video below:
