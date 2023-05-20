Jim Brown, Hall of Fame running back, actor, activist, dies at 87

Jim Brown, Hall of Fame running back, actor and activist commonly referred to as The Greatest for decades after his retirement from football, died Thursday night. He was 87 years old.

Jim Brown forever Legend. Chief. Activist. Visionary. It is impossible to describe the deep love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Brown ran with a rare blend of power and speed in nine NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, eight of which he finished as the NFL’s top rusher. He was listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds and had a height of 32 inches during his playing days. He was taller and faster than most of those tasked with trying to tackle him, and he tended to run towards and through collisions, rather than away from them.

In his 1989 autobiography, Jim Brown: Out of Bounds, Brown wrote: The key in the NFL is to hit a man so hard, so often, that he doesn’t want to play anymore.

Brown has generally dominated despite being the focal point of the defensive game plan in every game of his career. A three-time NFL MVP, Brown is the only running back in NFL history to average more than 100 yards per game in his career. He finished his career with 12,312 rushing yards, an NFL record until Walter Payton broke it in 1984. He is still the only player to lead the NFL in all-purpose yards five times.

Jim Brown is a true icon not only of the Cleveland Browns, but of the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever wear a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a fan base today. So many people grew up watching him dominate every time he stepped onto the football field, but his myriad accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam say. , in a press release.

His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the pitch is what he should also be known for. In our time with Jim, especially when we first joined the Browns, we learned a lot from him about the unifying force that sports can be and how to use sports as vector of change while having a positive impact on the community. , said the Haslams. Jim broke barriers just like he broke tackles. He fought for civil rights, brought together athletes from all sports to use their platform for good. Many thought Jim retired from football too soon, but he always did it his way.

He walked away from football after the 1965 season, retiring aged 29 from filming The Dirty Dozen in London with a movie float as a backdrop. Hed just won the NFL MVP award, but had a public argument with Browns owner Art Modell and also signed a three-movie deal with Paramount that paid him more than he earned in the NFL .

I knew when you went from Sam Huff to Raquel Welch it wasn’t exactly bad shit, said Brown, who had a love scene with Welch in 100 Rifles.

Brown has never missed a game in his career, but he has never returned to the football field. He continued to pursue an acting career into the 1970s, appearing in dozens of films and then doing television work. In 1988, he founded the Amer-I-Can program designed to help troubled youth, prisoners, and gang members in Cleveland and Los Angeles develop life-changing life skills. He has often used his public platform to speak out against racism and has never been shy about sharing his opinion.

I want more mental stimulation, he said during his retirement press conference. I have a hand in the struggle of what is happening in our country and I have the opportunity to do so now.

In 1966, he created the Negro Industrial Economic Union to help black-owned businesses. On June 4, 1967, he organized what came to be known as the Cleveland Summit in support of Muhammad Ali after Ali was stripped of his heavyweight titles for refusing to be drafted into the military during the Vietnam War. Ali faced intense public scrutiny and the possibility of jail time when Brown invited a number of prominent black athletes to his Cleveland headquarters, including Boston Celtics star Bill Russell and UCLA center Lew Alcindor (who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

I felt that Ali taking the position he was taking, and with him losing the crown, and with the government coming to him with all he had, that we, as a collection of eminent athletes, we could get the truth and back Ali and give him the support he needed, Brown told the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2012.



Front row Jim Brown, second from right, speaks during a news conference with (front row) Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell, boxer Cassius Clay and Lew Alcindor. Back row (left to right): Democratic State Rep. Carl Stokes; Walter Beach, Cleveland Browns; Bobby Mitchell, Washington Redskins; Sid Williams, Cleveland Browns; Curtis McClinton, Kansas City Chiefs; Willie Davis, Green Bay Packers; Jim Shorter, former Brown; and John Wooten, Cleveland Browns. (Bettman/Getty Images)

Brown’s post-football career also included allegations of abuse. He was imprisoned in 1978 for beating a golfing partner, in 1986 for allegedly beating his fiancée (she ultimately refused to press charges) and in 2002 after smashing his wife’s car windows with a shovel. Brown chose a six-month prison sentence over court-ordered domestic violence counseling and community service. Brown was charged with a number of other crimes against women, but he was never convicted.

The best player in Browns history had an on-going relationship with the franchise early in its new era, but in 2013 he officially took on the role of special adviser to Jimmy and Dee Haslam. Although he lived in Los Angeles, Brown has been seen semi-regularly in recent years riding a golf cart at Browns practices and other team events. He usually attended the annual Professional Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio.

Brown averaged 104.3 rushing yards per game in his career, still the most in NFL history by nearly 5 yards. Brown still has six of the seven most productive running seasons in Browns history. The Browns have played 12 games a year in the Browns’ first four years and 14 games in its last five. Despite this, no other Cleveland running back passed 1,300 yards in a season until Jamal Lewis did so in 2007.

In 1971, Brown became the first of three former Browns running backs to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bobby Mitchell, a running back who also played wide receiver because his four years in Cleveland coincided with the Browns, was inducted in 1983. Leroy Kelly was inducted in 1994 after winning six Pro Bowls and leading twice the NFL in rushing. To show just how dominant Brown was, Kelly had 74 career rushing touchdowns, 32 less than Brown in his nine seasons, eight of which ended with Brown being named a first-team All-Pro.

When Jim Browns name was announced in a hall, other Hall of Famers stood and applauded, Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. His character has stood the test of time as a fearless and dominating football player. Jim will always be remembered as one of the greatest individuals in professional football. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s wife, Monique, and their entire family. The Hall of Fame will honor his legacy for years to come.

GO FURTHER NFL 100: At No. 2, the unstoppable force Jim Brown was ‘fast as the fastest, tough as the toughest’

Brown had two 17-rushing seasons, in 1958 and again in 1965. During that 1958 season, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Glenn Holtzman told Sports Illustrated that tackling Brown, it was like attacking a locomotive. Fast as the fastest, tough as the toughest, Holtzman said. He gets the fastest start of any big man I’ve ever seen.

Brown was born on the small, isolated island of St. Simons, Georgia. He moved to Long Island when he was 8 and started football while attending high school in Manhasset, where he averaged 39.6 points per game in his only basketball season. in high school. He started at Syracuse University without a football scholarship, and although he quickly became a football star, he also stood out on Syracuse’s lacrosse, track, and basketball teams. Brown is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

The Browns, then coached and led by Hall of Famer Paul Brown, selected Jim Brown in the first round of the 1957 draft. In Game 9 of his rookie season, Jim Brown set an NFL single-game record that would last 40 when he rushed for 237 yards against the Rams.

To this day, I remember being a little kid and watching Jim Brown carry football on Sunday afternoons, said Gary Pinkel, a northeast Ohio native and former head coach of the University of Missouri, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022. His dominance was something I never forgot. As I got older and worked in the college game across the country, I always remained a Browns fan because I always remember being 9 or 10 years old and being in awe of how he turned a simple throw into a big win. Jim Brown was larger than life on that small television screen.

(Top photo: Sports Focus/Getty Images)