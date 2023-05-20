Aneri Vajani on overtime for TV shows: I can’t walk off set knowing the team needs me | Bollywood





As actors continue to talk about being overworked to the detriment of their health and personal needs, Beyhadh actor Aneri Vajani thinks you also have to look at the other side of the coin. Aneri Vajani has been in the Indian TV industry for a long time. The 29-year-old, who started as an actress at the age of 19 and had to prioritize work at every stage to meet the strict deadlines of daily soap operas, believes that is just part of her job. There are so many actors working overtime because the telecast has to happen and I did too. And that’s okay because when you know the show is your baby, you can’t really walk off set knowing the crew needs you, Vajani explains, adding, When I know for the telecast to happen, i have to hang back a bit more, main kis munh se unko bolungi ki main ghar jaarhi hu, do i care, or my shift lasted eight hours and now i’m going to leave? I can not do that. But isn’t this sense of responsibility likely to be exploited? Vajani says she believes in solving problems internally. When you’re on a show, it’s your responsibility to stay on good terms with the people who work with you. You have to offer them a helping hand. Explain your problem to them when there is, but if they tell you that we have to do it, then understand that they also have a reason behind it and that they too can be helpless, she concludes.

