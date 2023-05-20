Entertainment
Jim Brown, NFL star, actor and civil rights figure, dead at 87 – Rolling Stone
Jim Brown, the legendary NFL running back, actor and civil rights activist, who was also the subject of numerous allegations of abuse, died Thursday evening May 18. He was 87 years old.
Brown’s wife, Monique, confirmed his death in a post on instagram, although no cause of death was given. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” Monique Brown wrote. “He passed away peacefully last night at our home in Los Angeles. To the world he was an activist, an actor and a football star. To our family he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and wonderful. Our hearts are broken.
Brown was one of the most accomplished footballers of his generation. After a successful college career at Syracuse University (where he also excelled at basketball, track and lacrosse), he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 1957 NFL Draft. quickly began setting records, rushing for 237 yards in Game 9 of the season, an overall single-game record that stood for 14 years and one for a rookie that stood until 1997.
Brown remained in Clevelent for his entire nine-year NFL career, helping deliver a pre-Super Bowl NFL championship in 1964 (the Cleveland Browns have not won an NFL championship since). In addition to winning Rookie of the Year, Brown was named the NFL MVP three times and picked for the Pro Bowl each season he was in the league. When Brown retired in 1965, he held a plethora of NFL running records, some of which have since been broken, some of which have not. In 1971 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After retirement, Brown worked as an actor, appearing in over 30 films. Among his most famous roles: A role in the World War II action film, The Dirty Dozen and a lead role in 100 guns, a Western that was one of the first major Hollywood films to feature an interracial romance (Brown starred opposite Raquel Welch). Brown continued to act in the 80s and 90s, appearing in films like the 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The running man and the 1999 football movie, Any Sunday.
Editor’s Choice
Brown was also a prominent civil rights activist and helped organize the famous 1967 “Ali Summit” after Muhammed Ali announced he would not fight in the Vietnam War. The meeting and subsequent press conference – much of which consisted of voicing support for beleaguered Ali – featured some of the most prominent black athletes of the time, including Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor), Willie Davis and John Woten.
There was a small business conservative bent on much of Brown’s advocacy. He prioritized economic self-sufficiency as a way to uplift black communities and fight racism, which even led him to support Richard Nixon in the 1968 presidential election. Decades later, he would voice his support for Donald Trump and was notably present for that infamous 2018 White House meeting between Trump and Kanye West.
As The New York Times note, Brown also faced numerous allegations of violence and abuse, particularly towards women, during her lifetime. He was first arrested in 1965 when an 18-year-old woman said she assaulted him at a Cleveland motel; Brown denied the allegations, and a jury cleared him the following year. In 1968, police suspected Brown of throwing his then-girlfriend, Eva Bohn-Chin, off her second-story balcony; she said she fell and refused to testify, so the charge was dismissed.
Tendency
Brown admitted to slapping Bohn-Chin and “other women” in her book, Off-limits (through the Los Angeles Times). He appeared to express regret for his actions, saying he “never should have” slapped anyone and “I don’t think a man should slap a woman.” In a perfect world, I don’t think a man should slap anyone… I don’t start fights, but sometimes I don’t walk away from them. It hasn’t happened for a long time, but it has happened, and I regret those times. I should have been more in control, stronger, more adult.
Although Brown was arrested several times, he was never convicted of a major crime. He served time in prison in the early 2000s after losing an appeal for a misdemeanor vandalism conviction in 1999. The conviction stemmed from a claim that his wife, Monique, had called police to report that Brown had brought a shovel to the windows of his car. after an argument.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/jim-brown-nfl-actor-civil-rights-dead-obituary-1234738815/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jim Brown, NFL star, actor and civil rights figure, dead at 87 – Rolling Stone
- 2023 Outdoors Taxa Cricket Std v11.3 preorder
- High Fashion of Chinatown Seniors Book Highlights – NBC Bay Area
- WNBA stars don’t have to look for style with new Google campaign
- The governor of Emilia-Romagna in Italy says the earthquake is “lessons” to help recover from the floods
- The end of Donald Trump has now come
- Jokowi gives new position, Luhut immediately checks IKN
- UK consumer confidence rises to highest level in a year
- Aneri Vajani on overtime for TV shows: I can’t walk off set knowing the team needs me | Bollywood
- Google Voice scams are associated with the majority of compromised identities
- White House, Republican negotiators on US debt ceiling leave Capitol with no progress cited
- Jim Brown’s life in Hollywood, NFL and politics hailed in online reactions – Deadline