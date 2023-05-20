Jim Brown, NFL star, actor and civil rights figure, dead at 87 – Rolling Stone

Jim Brown, the legendary NFL running back, actor and civil rights activist, who was also the subject of numerous allegations of abuse, died Thursday evening May 18. He was 87 years old.

Brown’s wife, Monique, confirmed his death in a post on instagram, although no cause of death was given. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” Monique Brown wrote. “He passed away peacefully last night at our home in Los Angeles. To the world he was an activist, an actor and a football star. To our family he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and wonderful. Our hearts are broken.

Brown was one of the most accomplished footballers of his generation. After a successful college career at Syracuse University (where he also excelled at basketball, track and lacrosse), he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 1957 NFL Draft. quickly began setting records, rushing for 237 yards in Game 9 of the season, an overall single-game record that stood for 14 years and one for a rookie that stood until 1997.

Brown remained in Clevelent for his entire nine-year NFL career, helping deliver a pre-Super Bowl NFL championship in 1964 (the Cleveland Browns have not won an NFL championship since). In addition to winning Rookie of the Year, Brown was named the NFL MVP three times and picked for the Pro Bowl each season he was in the league. When Brown retired in 1965, he held a plethora of NFL running records, some of which have since been broken, some of which have not. In 1971 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After retirement, Brown worked as an actor, appearing in over 30 films. Among his most famous roles: A role in the World War II action film, The Dirty Dozen and a lead role in 100 guns, a Western that was one of the first major Hollywood films to feature an interracial romance (Brown starred opposite Raquel Welch). Brown continued to act in the 80s and 90s, appearing in films like the 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The running man and the 1999 football movie, Any Sunday.

Brown was also a prominent civil rights activist and helped organize the famous 1967 “Ali Summit” after Muhammed Ali announced he would not fight in the Vietnam War. The meeting and subsequent press conference – much of which consisted of voicing support for beleaguered Ali – featured some of the most prominent black athletes of the time, including Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor), Willie Davis and John Woten.

There was a small business conservative bent on much of Brown’s advocacy. He prioritized economic self-sufficiency as a way to uplift black communities and fight racism, which even led him to support Richard Nixon in the 1968 presidential election. Decades later, he would voice his support for Donald Trump and was notably present for that infamous 2018 White House meeting between Trump and Kanye West.

As The New York Times note, Brown also faced numerous allegations of violence and abuse, particularly towards women, during her lifetime. He was first arrested in 1965 when an 18-year-old woman said she assaulted him at a Cleveland motel; Brown denied the allegations, and a jury cleared him the following year. In 1968, police suspected Brown of throwing his then-girlfriend, Eva Bohn-Chin, off her second-story balcony; she said she fell and refused to testify, so the charge was dismissed.

Brown admitted to slapping Bohn-Chin and “other women” in her book, Off-limits (through the Los Angeles Times). He appeared to express regret for his actions, saying he “never should have” slapped anyone and “I don’t think a man should slap a woman.” In a perfect world, I don’t think a man should slap anyone… I don’t start fights, but sometimes I don’t walk away from them. It hasn’t happened for a long time, but it has happened, and I regret those times. I should have been more in control, stronger, more adult.

Although Brown was arrested several times, he was never convicted of a major crime. He served time in prison in the early 2000s after losing an appeal for a misdemeanor vandalism conviction in 1999. The conviction stemmed from a claim that his wife, Monique, had called police to report that Brown had brought a shovel to the windows of his car. after an argument.