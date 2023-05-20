Jake Gyllenhaal has the best body in Hollywood thanks to his fitness discipline





Jake Gyllenhaal’s ripped body in the upcoming ‘Road House’ movie stunned people earlier this year.

His coach told Insider that Gyllenhaal’s dedication and commitment was unparalleled.

He's still active and needs to be told to take a day off, Jason Walsh said.



Jake Gyllenhaal stunned the internet with his ripped physique when footage of him filming a topless weigh-in scene for the upcoming movie “Road House” was shared in March 2023. Gyllenhaal stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime remake of the 1989 film and filmed scenes for it at the UFC 285 MMA event in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 4, 2023 Gyllenhaal’s longtime trainer Jason Walsh told Insider that getting him into shape for the film wasn’t difficult because he’s “the perfect specimen” whose level of commitment and dedication is unparalleled. Walsh, who has also trained Matt Damon, Jessica Biel, Miles Teller, Brie Larson and Bradley Cooper, said Gyllenhaal is still active outside the gym, he enjoys tennis, swimming and cycling and needs to be told to take a day off. . Gyllenhaal’s weakness is sugar Walsh has worked with Gyllenhaal for eight years now, which means they weren’t starting from scratch for “Road House.” Often celebrity trainers have very little time to prepare an actor for a movie, but that’s not a problem with Gyllenhaal because he was already in shape, Walsh said. “If he’s not in the gym doing strength and conditioning, he’s swimming, he’s playing paddle tennis outside, he’s riding his bike like crazy,” Walsh said. “The guy does everything. He’s always looking for that stimulus.” The trainer asks his clients to stay within three weeks of getting fit in case a movie or project comes up at the last minute. They aimed to slim down Gyllenhaal’s body depending on when the shirtless scenes were going to be filmed, but, Walsh said, the actor is “the perfect specimen,” meaning Gyllenhaal makes Walsh’s job easier. Gyllenhaal also worked with a dietician and a chef to ensure his nutrition was on point. Its only weakness is sugar, Walsh said, but consuming carbs and sugar is actually necessary to tone up: “When your body fat hits a certain level, you need fuel and a constant trickle of energy. because you have no stored energy, i.e. fat.” VersaClimber workouts helped him get shredded In addition to workouts in the gym, Gyllenhaal took VersaClimber classes at Walsh’s fitness studio, Rise Nation, in New York City, Walsh said. “He was going at it a lot, especially since we were trying to get him into UFC fighter shape,” he said. Versaclimber workouts mimic our primary climbing and crawling movements and are an effective way to improve cardiovascular fitness, but just sweating it out and getting your heart rate up isn’t necessarily a sign of a good workout. , Walsh said.

