Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Two weeks ago we got a movie starring Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. He is back. I’ll be honest, sometimes this actor wears me out. Although I have always appreciated his vision of Star-Lord. If you’re not familiar, this is a Marvel movie based on superheroes or Guardians for that matter. Considering the title this is their 3rd movie, however these characters have been in the avengers movie and Thor as seen last week. It’s “allegedly” the conclusion of this story and these heroes, but if you’re superheroes and comics now, are they really gone? I admit that this film is sad so be warned. The original Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014 and I feel like most were hesitant about this band before it came out. It’s no secret that it’s not Iron Man or Batman for that matter. They are/were lesser known characters. However, the cast knocked it out of the park!! Without spoiling too much, after this movie, I can say with confidence that these are some of my favorite Marvel movies. Well done! So, would I love these characters because of previous entries or did this send them off in style?

On the movie.

We open with a flashback of a cage. There are dozens of baby raccoons. We see a scientist’s hand coming towards the cage. We then realize it’s Rocket (Cooper) and that’s his story. We learn about the experiences that happened to Rocket as a child and it’s heartbreaking to say the least. We then cut to the present day in Guardian Headquarters / Planet Knowhere. Or maybe it’s a boat? I can’t really say but it has its own atmosphere and feels like its own planet. The group is in disarray. Peter “Starlord” (Pratt) is in a constant drunken state as he is heartbroken. If you followed the other films, his love interest and a member of the Guardians team named Gamora (Saldaña) were

killed and an alternate version of here is here now. She doesn’t remember or for that matter doesn’t like Quill. You think the movie will start slow and then pick up momentum. NO! Immediately Adam Warlock (Poulter) attacks Rocket and all of the Guardians and he kills almost everyone. Rocket (Cooper) is dying and dying fast. The team tries to use a health pack on him, and it won’t work. We learn that he has a mechanism in him (put in place when he was experienced) that prevents healing. The Guardians are now gone and in a hurry to hunt down people and enemies (namely the High Evolutionary) in an attempt to save Rocket.

Does it feel like time is running out and it’s a fast-paced adventure. It should, because it is! I don’t want to give any more of this intrigue. I would say GO SEE THIS FILM!

Here’s what works.

The cast is amazing. Each character has their role, and I was so happy to be on the adventure with them. Villain Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary is one of the best villains Marvel has ever had. At no point in this film do you root for him or recount or understand his struggle. He’s a proven villain. I mentioned Chris Pratt but he’s really great in this movie. It also works because it’s not centered around him, it’s Rocket’s story, and we learn that throughout it’s always been Rocket’s (Cooper) story.

The music of this film is another strong point. James Gunn (the director) has always integrated music into the scenes of his films and this amplifies the emotion. Again, this is something to take note of. Other filmmakers should integrate like him. Good game.

Finally, the story has heart, its frantic pace, has emotion, humor, an extraterrestrial who reminds me of my dog ​​Watson. We saw this film in 3D and it worked too!

If I had to nitpick something. Runtime with previews is long. Pointing at more than 3 hours. I don’t mind the length of these movies, but we don’t need 20 minutes of previews. Especially when I see the same ones every week. Either way, it’s one of the best movies so far of the year and I imagine it will stay in my top 5. Well done! 5 out of 5 stars