Area Arts & Entertainment News | Entertainment News

Gallery opening

COOPERSTOWN Fenimore Art Museum will feature photography by Stephen Wilkes in its Day to Night exhibition, May 20-September 10.

According to a press release, Day to Night, described as Wilkes’ most defining project, began in 2009. He and his team have traveled to some of the world’s best-known locations, including the Grand Canyon, Paris, Venice and several famous places. At New York.

Working from a fixed camera angle, he captured fleeting moments of humanity and light over time. After a marathon photo shoot of about 30 hours produced more than 1,500 images, he selected the best moments of day and night.

Using time as a guide, all moments were seamlessly merged into a single photograph in post-production.

As noted later in the release, in each of his images the landscape is masterfully captured in vibrant color and incredible detail.

Wilkes (b. 1957) has been widely recognized for his fine art and commercial photography for over two decades. His photographs have appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Time.

Day to Night has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning as well as dozens of other outlets.

The Fenimore Art Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.

Opera screening

ONEONTA Don Giovanni, composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be the Metropolitan Opera’s next high definition live screening. The librettist is Lorenzo Da Ponte.

It will premiere at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, in the upstairs theater of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.

According to a press release, the main character and his earthly comic sidekick, Leporello, go through a series of encounters that begins with a fatal duel, oscillates between humor and sentimentality, and ends with the protagonist dragged into hell. .

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $15 for Glimmerglass Guild members, and $10 for students.

Doors will open at noon.

Visit Foothills on Facebook and www.metopera.org/season/ incinemas/ for more information on live theatrical broadcasts from the Met.

Landscapes as art

CHERRY VALLEY Horizon Lines Gallery Exhibit runs through May 28 at 25 Main Collective at 25 Main St. in Cherry Valley

According to a press release, three artists share their vision of the local landscape. Horizon Lines features the work of Marc Pelletier in oil and watercolour, Nathaniel Anderson in charcoal and Garlyn MaGinnis in acrylic. It was organized by gallery owner Noelle Adamoschek.

25 Main Collective hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Visit www.25maincollective.com for more information.

coffee final

WALTON The last coffee of spring at the Walton Theater will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Guest musicians Bea Summers and Barb Acker will perform a variety of folk, country and original songs with vocals, banjo and guitar.

According to a press release, Bea and Barb have been performing together at local venues for 25 years. The two are members of the family/house band, Kenyon Hill, a band that performs frequently at the Red Barn in Danville Springs.

The duo also performed last summer at the Walton Farmers Market Music at the Market series sponsored by the Grant Rogers Project.

With Barb on tenor banjo and Beatrice on acoustic guitar, the two are described as featuring finely honed harmonies that create a refreshing listening experience.

The Bs first appeared at MOD Coffeehouse in January 2021, but due to the pandemic, this concert was only available through Zoom. Music on the Delaware now welcomes the Bs in person to the Walton Theater Coffeehouse stage.

The café concert is free with donations accepted.

Desserts, coffee and tea will be offered.

The concert will also be available to home viewers via Zoom. Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information.

Double show opening

HOBART A double exhibition of photography and sculpture will open at the Mount Utsayantha Regional Arts League Gallery in Hobart on Saturday 27th May. It will continue until July 2.

According to a press release, the work of Oneonta photographer Ed Garbarino has been exhibited at galleries, universities and photography venues across the United States and Europe, including the Philadelphia Print Center, Watershed Media Center, Bristol, England and the University of Miami.

Garbarinos’ photographs have also appeared in publications such as Photographers Forum Magazine, Photo Review and Photography Quarterly.

David Engels’ abstract wood and metal sculptures are described as having graceful curves and balanced tension and have been compared to birds about to take flight.

A reception for the artists will mark the opening of the exhibition from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday May 27.

MURAL Art Gallery, at 631 Main St. in Hobart is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit www.muralartgallery.org or Facebook at Mural on Main for more information.