After Breaking Football Records, Jim Brown Conquered Hollywood





CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Jim Brown retired from the Cleveland Browns in 1966, it was partly because of his desire to pursue an acting career. Brown, who died Thursday night at the age of 87, appeared in more than 40 feature films and a handful of TV shows over six decades. His charm, good looks and macho image made Hollywood a natural candidate after football. Related: Learn about Jim Brown’s legacy in sports, civil rights, and pop culture He made his big screen debut in 1964 as a Buffalo Soldier named Sergeant Franklyn in West Rio Conchos, starring Richard Boone, Stuart Whitman and Anthony Franciosa, and directed by Gordon Douglas. He was on the set of his next project, The Dirty Dozen, in 1966 when production was running behind schedule and he was faced with a decision: show up for boot camp or keep shooting the film. He chose the latter, ending his NFL career after nine spectacular seasons. My greatest hope in accepting the assignment in The Dirty Dozen was that it would be completed in time to play the extra year that Art Modell expected of me, Brown told The Plain Dealer on July 14, 1966. just didn’t work out that way. Raquel Welch and Jim Brown in “100 Rifles”. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch After the success of The Dirty Dozen, which also starred Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine and Charles Bronson, Brown became an unlikely box office draw. He became the first black action star through leading roles in films such as Riot, Split, Ice Station Zebra and El Condor. For 100 Rifles, he received the highest rating over big names like Raquel Welch and Burt Reynolds. The 1969 film broke barriers by featuring the first interracial love scene in a major motion picture. Brown became the leading man in the Blaxploitation film era, with films such as Slaughter, Black Gunn and Three the Hard Way. He later poked fun at his character in those 70s films in Im Gonna Git You Sucka, a hilarious parody of the genre written and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1988. After small roles on TV shows like CHiPS, Knight Rider, The A-Team and TJ Hooker, Brown’s acting career enjoyed a resurgence in the late 1980s and 1990s with appearances in The Running Man (1987 ) against Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tim Burtons Mars Attacks! (1996), Spike Lees He Got Game (1998) and Oliver Stones Any Given Sunday (1999). Lee and Brown worked together again in 2002 on Jim Brown: All-American, a documentary about the lives of football legends. Brown’s last appearance on the big screen came in 2014 when he played himself in Draft Day alongside Kevin Costner. Related: Terry Pluto: Greatest Cleveland Brown of all time? That’s what comes to mind about Jim Brown Terry Pluto Justice B. Hill: Jim Brown didn’t play the football legend the way the Browns wanted. He lived on his own terms Jim Brown was the best to ever do it. Here are three of his best grilling moments LeBron James posts on Instagram after the death of Jim Browns: We lost a hero today Bernie Kosar shares video message remembering Browns legend and friend Jim Brown Hall of Famer Jim Brown remembers Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam as he dies at 87 Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown commemorated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell The front page of The Plain Dealer from July 14, 1966.

