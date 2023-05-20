The Spring Fling festival takes place on Amsterdam’s main street on Saturday, rain or shine





The main street of Amsterdam will be full of fun this weekend as the spring festival takes over Saturday, rain or shine. The 9th annual outdoor festival will feature vendors, food and plenty of family entertainment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local musician Bobby Butterfly will perform twice. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., place for the DJ set. After that, hell will end the day with a solo acoustic guitar performance. Motyl is a regular at different venues and bars in Amsterdam and has built up a following at different community events. He's a great person and we love supporting local musicians, said Michele Pawlik, Assistant Director in the Department of Parks and Recreation. It plays all the classic hits and has a great mix for DJing. The event is open to the public and free. There will be a variety of crafts, games and bouncy houses to keep young festival-goers busy. It is sponsored by the Sentinel of Amsterdam. They've been amazing partners, Pawlik said. They are great sponsors and we couldn't be more grateful to them and all of our sponsors. New this year is an extension of the classic carnival bouncy castles. This year, the festival will also host a full playground for all ages, including obstacle courses and other inflatable challenges. Local participation is at the center of the event. Businesses in the area will be leading a range of crafts to make and take home, such asPine and Plaid'windrow manufacturing station. Several of the food vendors will also be local favorites, such as Famous Lemon Cookies Gs.And non-profit organizations will be present to promote their respective causes. That's part of why we have these events, Pawlik said. It helps people understand what is here in the city. For a full list of vendors and more event information, visit mohawkvalley.today/event/amsterdams-spring-fling-festival. Contact journalist Ameara Ditsche at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @amearaisawriter.

