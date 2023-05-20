Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized for a mysterious illness | Entertainment
Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalized for a mysterious illness.
The 76-year-old singer was on tour with the Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band when he needed “immediate” medical attention and was forced to cancel a show that was due to take place in South Carolina on Saturday (20.05.20 ). 23.
In a statement, Jimmy said: “I had a sudden change of plans this week which affected us all. Two days ago I had just returned from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the winter tour in California and chewing the bite to get back to Charleston. Had to stop in Boston for a checkup but ended up in the hospital to fix some issues that needed immediate attention.
Without revealing anything specific about his condition, the ‘Margaritaville’ crooner then reminded fans that aging is “not for sissies” and vowed he’d be back on stage as soon as he was tired of it. GOOD.
He added: “Getting old is not for sissies! I promise you that. I also promise you that when I’m good enough to play, that’s what I’ll do in the land of crab soup.
You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilling than I ever imagined as a head-to-toe little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your incredible years of loyalty, and remember, NOT YET.”
Another statement confirmed that all ticket holders will be contacted ahead of the new date, which will be announced in due course.
It read: “The Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday, May 20 is postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be sent. by e-mail to ticket buyers directly.”
