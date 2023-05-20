If you’re a Tulsan and a Nick Offerman fan, you’re in luck: he’s performing Friday, May 19 at The Cove, the concert venue at the River Spirit Casino Resort.

About that fan stuff: the feeling is mutual.

I’m a huge Tulsa fan,” Offerman said in a pre-show phone interview.

Background? Offerman said his stepmother is from Tulsa and he spent a lot of time in Oklahoma City.

She grew up in Tulsa and moved to Oklahoma City when she met and married Megan’s father, Offerman said.

Megan, in case you didn’t know, is actress Megan Mullally, who won Emmys for her work on Will & Grace and appeared as a guest star on the show’s second season filmed in Oklahoma. Reservation dogs.

Sterlin Harjo is someone we mighty admire, Offerman said. I just thought (Mullally) was so funny in this episode that she did. We were just as thrilled as everyone else.

Offerman, via his online site, described himself as a proud husband and dishwasher of the most powerful woman in the world. He and Mullally have been married for 20 years long enough for us to claim him as an adopted Oklahoman?

I feel a pretty strong family attraction to Oklahoma, especially the charred meats available there, he said.

When asked if Mullally had somehow made him an Oklahoman, he said she would shut him up when she caught him whining.

Sounds like an Oklahoma attitude, he said.

And then there’s this: she taught me how to race my team of horses and my covered wagon to claim land before our neighbors. I was absolutely not good at it before I met her.

Offerman is adept, however, at making people laugh (more on that later), woodworking (ditto), and playing with the alphabet. He is a New York Times bestselling author. His fourth book, published in 2021, is Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.

Part of the book grew out of a road trip with Mullally. They bought an Airstream travel trailer (it was a pandemic move) so they could fly to Oklahoma and Illinois to visit family during Thanksgiving 2020. He said it was his idea. female.

It was during that scary first year where people didn’t know what end the end was and we were all scared we’d have to live in a plastic bubble for the rest of our lives, he said. We said, we still want to go see our loved ones, so we’re going to drive ourselves across the country. We ended up having a lot of fun.

Imagine being a travel companion and discovering that the trailer parked next to you is occupied by Karen Walker of Will & Grace and Ron Swanson of Parks & Recreation. Hi Marge. Did we miss a turn and end up in the twilight zone?

Offerman, asked if he and Mullally had found out they could or could not be people who live the caravan life, replied, I think we could. We absolutely loved it. It’s wonderfully telling how very little we need to have a full and loving life. Once we got home and looked around at all our material possessions, we said to ourselves, let’s get some groceries and hit the road again.

About Offerman’s ability to make people laugh: It wasn’t always seen as a positive attribute. Said Offerman, I remember some junior high teachers saying Do you think you’re going to get a job like a smartass one day? I don’t believe you can get paid for that.

Offerman begged to defer.

I went back and gently told this story to my college, he said. I’m trying not to be too mean, but I said you might open your mind a bit and consider the arts a worthwhile pursuit.

Was there a TV show, movie or actor that made him choose his career path?

I grew up in a cultural vacuum in a small town in Illinois, Offerman said. I never realized that I could actually become a professional artist, and the world around me reinforced that. When I said I thought I wanted to be an actor, they said, I don’t think you can make it from here.

Continuing, Offerman recalled watching, along with his father, Harvey Korman and Tim Conway on The Carol Burnett Show and Christopher Lloyd as Reverend Jim Ignatowski on Taxi. Offerman also said Jackie Gleason comes to mind.

I can look back and say, OK, I was very inspired by the jackassery on The Carol Burnett Show or the weirdness of Reverend Ignatowski or Andy Kaufman on Taxi, he said.

These, in hindsight, were very formative people for me, because you need your Tony Danzas and your Marilu Henners, but you also need your Danny DeVitos and your weird ordinary people. I wanted to join this list.

One of the most laughable moments in sitcom history came in a 1979 taxi episode when Reverend Jim needed help passing his driving test.

Years later, I was at a wedding with Jim Burrows, who directed all the episodes of Will & Grace, and we were talking about Taxi, Offerman said. He started out as a writer on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Taxi, and I rehearsed this bit (from the drivers review episode) What does a yellow light mean? And Jim Burrows said, This is my part. I wrote this piece. And I said can I get you another dessert?

Offerman has two sites online – one for his show biz and offermanwoodshop.com for his self as a carpenter.

I feel like everyone has skills, he said. I emphasize that everyone can do something with their hands. You just have to figure out what it is. I had the chance to learn very young that I could handle tools. I spent a good chunk of my early years in theater decor and was able to use those skills to pay my rent until I could fool enough people to give me lines of dialogue.

When Offerman debuted in Los Angeles, he went to the auditions in desperation.

You went to drama school. You have acted in Shakespeare’s plays. Here, you’re auditioning against 100 other guys for a commercial about hemorrhoids and praying you can debase yourself to earn that rent money, he said.

At one point it was so lame, and I said I could earn a stable salary as a carpenter. The townspeople have my picture in their heads. They know where to find me. I’ll just earn my salary as a carpenter and maybe later… I can get some acting jobs. Just going to these commercial auditions was too depressing.

Now, Offerman’s list of TV and film credits is as long as that road trip he took in the Airstream. His recent performance in HBO’s third episode The Last of Us was acclaimed. A title for a CNN Review said the episode cemented itself as one of the best TV episodes of 2023.

It was an incredibly lucky storyline to hand over, Offerman said. It just goes to show that there is no straight line or map to success in show business. I had a very pleasant career. We never know. The same goes for Megan. We never know what our next job will be, whether it’s a hilarious Broadway comedy or a heartbreaking drama. We are just lucky to be involved in the delivery of this particular type of medicine.

The Offermans River Spirit tour stop will be a few miles down the Arkansas River from its new favorite spot in Tulsa. He called Gathering Place breathtaking.

I am grateful when an urban center treats its citizens like this and gives them a place to sit and watch the trees, he said.

Offerman’s show will include songs that had the audience laughing. He wrote the songs.