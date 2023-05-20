Atlantas Ludacris gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ludacris then embarked on a brief lesson on grounding or grounding, the therapeutic practice of allowing one’s skin and body to come into contact with the ground or water. He says it balances his negative ions and his positive ions. He lamented that in today’s world, people rarely take the time to go to parks for picnics and sit in the grass.

I live on it, said Ludacris. I can feel it. I can feel myself starting to balance myself whenever I’m near water, or in water, or when I’m in the sun.

Although Ludacris, whose family home is in Atlanta, is technically in Los Angeles on business, his work trip is unlike any other. While chatting with the LA Times on Tuesday, Ludacris was set to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

The moment had the thoughtful and grateful Grammy-winning multi-hyphen, even things right in front of him, like his multimillion dollar view. And for now, one of entertainment’s busiest performers has put his relentless work ethic on hold.

The guest list at his Thursday afternoon ceremony reflected his tirelessness: he sat next to some of his hip-hop influences, including LL Cool J and Queen Latifah. His Fast & Furious family, Vin Diesel, Tyrese, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, were front row. Nearby were his current family, his mother Roberta Shields, his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and his four daughters. Her eldest, Karma Bridges, told her father she would miss the ceremony to speak at her school, Spelman College, to surprise him at the ceremony.

I’ll just say, I’m glad I have these sunglasses right now, Ludacris said into the microphone, referring to his tears after Karma gave a speech.

Throughout his speech, Ludacris went through a long list of thanks, including the late actor Paul Walker and the late director John Singleton, who cast him in 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003. At the end of his list, Ludacris turned to the two people who have been with me since day one: his longtime managers, Chaka Zulu and his Zulu brother, Jeff Dixon. In 1998, Ludacris and the couple co-founded their independent music label, Disturbing Tha Peace Records, which released Ludacris’ early albums.

It occurred to me today, since my dad passed away a while ago, that all the success and everything I’m doing today, besides my mom, has helped you all, he said, choking. You helped raise me, man.

Ludacris’ father, Wayne Bridges, died in 2007, shortly after the rapper dedicated his Grammy rap album to him. Ludacris called Zulu and Dixon the father I never had. Thursday’s moment drew a standing ovation from the guests as Ludacris paused for 15 seconds and stared at the podium. Some members of the crowd shouted: Real men cry! and we love you!

Prior to Ludacris’ speech, LL Cool J kicked things off as the first speaker. When Ludacris was in fourth grade, he memorized every word of LL Cool Js 1987’s song Im Bad. He credited LL as the person who made me want to start music. Diesel followed it up with an intimate speech, referring to Ludacris as his children’s favorite uncle.

Fans who were huddled behind a metal barrier watched and cheered, sometimes calling out some of the rappers’ lyrics, Get out of the way! Get out of the way! Move b.

At the end of the ceremony, officials discovered the coral pink terrazzo star with Ludacris etched in brass. In front of several rows of media cameras, Ludacris danced atop his star, stomping, twirling and stretching his arms as if to fly.

Instead of a musical symbol, a brass cinematic symbol was engraved on the star below its name. After all, it was the seemingly endless success of the Fast and Furious franchise and its latest installation, Fast X, that enveloped the ceremony and this moment in Ludacris’ career.

Ludacris attributes the franchises staying power to its ability to reinvent itself, even if that just means bigger and better car chases and battles. As technology has advanced over the life of the franchise, raising the stakes for each film, so too has his character Tej.

Audiences first saw Tej in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious as an auto mechanic known for his deep ties to the underground racing scene. In his six other franchise appearances, Tej became a master engineer, tuning cars with advanced weaponry, and an expert hacker, alongside Nathalie Emmanuels’ character, Ramsey. Even so, Fast X is widely seen as the beginning of the end for the franchise, which promises two more movies.

For Ludacris, such an end would leave more time for his first love, music.

After all the craziness of Fast and me getting that Hollywood Walk of Fame…I’ll have some time to devote to releasing more music, Ludacris said. He promised that once he had time, he would start putting together his 11th studio album. It would be his first since 2015, when he left Ludaversal.

Such a gap between albums, he said, is exactly what he needed to find himself as a songwriter. After having nine or ten albums, that’s why you take a break, because art imitates life and you really have to be able to live some life to be able to come back with the best art, Ludacris said. It can’t be fabricated, bro, it has to be real.

Ludacris’ most recent musical endeavor was a feature film on the Afrobeat only Cinderella Girl by nigerian rapper Blaqbonez. The content of its verses is in keeping with the feminist aspect of the Ludacris character of old and manages to glide effortlessly with the dark and sultry beat.

I’ve heard Afrobeats in my house for the past 10 years because that’s all my wife plays, Ludacris said. They’re fans of me as much as I’m a fan of them.

Since he won Double nationality in Gabon in 2020, his wife was born and raised in this West African country. Ludacris spent time on this continent, including trips to Ghana and Nigeria, where he collaborated with other artists. He had already traveled there during a tour of his various albums.

Despite his growing taste, Ludacris said he was still able to connect with his previous production while on the road for the Jacksons Together Again tour. Fans at every stop continue to demand more music, he said, but it’s his hits from the 2000s that draw them to the shows.

When you go out and people sing those songs verbatim, I mean, there’s no better feeling in the world, Ludacris said. You write something and create something out of absolutely nothing… put it out into the universe, then go see people in person, and they recite those words to you, as if they were the ones who wrote them, you don’t get tired of it, man.

His classics such as Act a Fool, Area Codes, Money Maker, How Low, Move B and My Chick Bad are steeped in hip-hop culture and part of the soundtrack of a generation. His music continues to flow on the radio and in clubs, and earns millions of streams.

It’s the world telling you you have a hit, he says.

Even though he’s absorbed in the daily demands of touring, it’s a big picture he tries to remember, much like his Walk of Fame moment.

It’s a moment for me to stand still and cherish the moment, which I don’t really do that much, Ludacris said of his Hollywood star. Because I’m so competitive, I always think about what’s next.

Although Ludacris’ visit to Los Angeles was temporary, he is not a tourist. He flies here four to five times a year. He bought his Hollywood Hills mansion in 2014 for $4.8 million after selling his West LA condo. And he has his memorable spots in LA: his favorite eating place (Koi on La Cienega Boulevard), favorite place to have a drink (the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Lobby) and his least favorite freeway (it’s a toss-up between the 101 and the 405, but ultimately the latter in because of his frequent trips to and from LAX).

That’s where he went after the star ceremony, to catch a flight back to the East Coast so he could perform in Allentown, Pennsylvania that same night.

It’s the first of three consecutive nights of performances, including a doubleheader in Boston, where he’ll follow his arena show with one at a nightclub. Then, after a three-day break, he had to fly to Toronto to start all over again.

After standing still for a minute, Ludacris is back to work.