10 Actors Who Became The “Daamads” Of Esteemed Bollywood Families, From Saif Ali Khan To Ajay Devgn

The Hindi film industry has seen some of the most vibrant cultural exchanges that have occurred in place of marriages. These occasions not only proved to be a union of the couple, but also united two very different families in a bond until eternity. Although there have been few weddings involving the groom or bride from families completely outside the film industry, many marriages have occurred between a couple from well-to-do film families. Well, take a look at some of these popular actors who got married to their dream women in big Bollywood families and became the most beloved ones. king’s congregation!

#1. Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor, daughter of Randhir Kapoor

One of Tinseltown’s most powerful couples, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan need no introduction. Daughter of veteran actors, Randhir Kapoor and his wife, Babita, Kareena got married to the man of her dreams, Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. The duo are blessed with two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

#2. Kunal Kemmu married Soha Ali Khan, daughter of Sharmila Tagore

Kaluga fame, Kunal Kemmu became the son-in-law of legendary actress, Sharmila Tagore when he got married to his darling daughter, Soha Ali Khan on January 25, 2015. Incidentally, this marriage also led Kunal to become a part of ‘A nawabi family, since Soha’s father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan was the former Nabob of Pataudi. The duo are blessed with their daughter, Inaaya.

#3. Aayush Sharma married Arpita Khan, daughter of Salim Khan.

Aayush Sharma found his kindred spirit in Salim Khan’s youngest daughter and Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan. The duo met through mutual friends in 2013 and had been dating ever since. Subsequently, with the blessing of their families, the couple got married on November 18, 2014. They are blessed with two children: their son, Ahil Sharma and their daughter, Ayat Sharma.

#4. Kunal Kapoor married Naina Bachchan, niece of Amitabh Bachchan

Kunal Kapoor became an extended member of the great Bachchan clan when he proposed marriage to Naina Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s older brother, Ajitabh Bachchan. Interestingly, it was Naina’s cousin sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda who played Cupid in between. After dating for three years, the duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on February 9, 2015 in the Seychelles. The couple are lucky to have a boy.

#5. Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Dimple Kapadia

the OG kiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar walked down the aisle with his beloved, Twinkle Khanna, January 17, 2001. For the uninitiated, Twinkle is the daughter of legendary actors, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The couple are blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara.

#6. Fardeen Khan married Natasha Madhvani, daughter of Mumtaz

90s chocolatier, Fardeen Khan broke many hearts when he married his sweetheart, Natasha Madhvani, on December 14, 2005. While a child star himself being the son of iconic actor, the late Feroz Khan, Fardeen has found his soul mate. to Natasha, daughter of 70s Bollywood diva Mumtaz. The couple are blessed with a daughter, Diani, and a son, Azarius.

#7. Bharat Takhtani married Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini

A well-established diamond dealer, Bharat Takhtani married Esha Deol, who is the daughter of legendary actor parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Bharat and Esha were childhood sweethearts before the former became the proud son-in-law of the Deol family. They got married on June 29, 2012. The couple are blessed with two daughters, Radhya and Miraaya.

#8. Sharman Joshi married Prerana Chopra, daughter of Prem Chopra

The popular villain of Bollywood’s glorious decade of the 70s, Prem Chopra is the father-in-law of 3 idiots fame, Sharman Joshi. Sharman married Prem’s daughter Prerana on June 15, 2000. The duo met while in college and bonded over their shared love of acting. Interestingly, Prerana is also an actress. The couple are blessed with their twins, Vaaryan and Vihaan.

#9. Bharat Sahni married Riddhima Kapoor, daughter of Neetu Singh.

Darling daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor added “Sahni” to her surname when she married the man of her dreams, Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. Belonging to the film family Established Kapoors and daughter of Parents of actors, the late Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Singh, Riddhima did not enter the world of acting and is a jewelry designer by profession. Bharat and Riddhima are blessed with their daughter, Samaira Sahni.

#ten. Ajay Devgn married Kajol, daughter of Tanuja

One of B-Town’s most persistent couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol form a heavenly marriage. Ajay fell in love with Kajol, daughter of erstwhile actress Tanuja while filming the movie, Hulchul. After dating for some time, they got married on February 24, 1999. The duo are parents to their two children: daughter, Nysa and son, Yug.

What do you think of the fact that these actors are the pilgrims such large Bollywood families?

