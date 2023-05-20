Jim Brown, one of the NFL’s greatest ever players, social activist and actor, dies at 87

The football world lost an all-time great on Thursday, as Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown died aged 87. Brown, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in sports history, had a long and distinguished post-playing career as an actor and civil rights activist.

Brown spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, and he was arguably the league’s best running back in each of those seasons. He led the NFL in rushing yards in eight of his nine campaigns and led the league in both yards and touchdowns in five of them. He won the league MVP three times and was named Pro Bowler in each of his nine seasons and First Team All-Pro in eight of them before retiring abruptly from the game in 1966 at the age of 30 years.

At the time of his retirement, Brown possessed most NFL running records and was widely considered the best running back and arguably the best player in the history of the sport. He is still the only player in NFL history to average at least 100 rushing yards per game. He was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team as well as its 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

The Browns released the following statement following his passing:

Jim Brown is a true icon not only of the Cleveland Browns, but of the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever wear a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a fan base today. So many people grew up watching him dominate every time he stepped onto the football pitch, but his myriad accolades on the pitch only tell a small part of his story. His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the pitch is what he should also be known for. During our time with Jim, especially when we first joined the Browns, we learned a lot from him about the unifying force that sports can be and how to use sports as a vehicle for change while having a positive impact on the community. Jim broke barriers just like he broke tackles. He fought for civil rights, brought together athletes from all sports to use their platform for good. Many thought Jim retired from football too soon, but he always did it his way. From the football field to Hollywood, to his work in athlete activism, Jim has always played the starring role. His dedication to fighting racial injustice, improving education for young people and positively impacting the many lives he has through his Amer-I-Can program has left a lasting legacy far beyond everything he has accomplished on the field. JIM BROWN IS CLEVELAND BROWN AND OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH HIS WIFE, MONIQUE, CHILDREN AND ENTIRE FAMILY AS WELL AS ALL THOSE WHO MOURN THIS HUGE LOSS.

The NFL released the following statementvia his Twitter account:

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true trailblazer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter also released a statement. “When Jim Brown’s name was announced in a room, other Hall of Famers stood up and applauded him,” Porter said. “His personality has stood the test of time – a fearless and commanding football player. Jim will always be remembered as one of the greatest individuals in professional football. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s wife, Monique, and to their entire family. The Hall of Fame will honor her legacy for years to come.”

Prior to his NFL stint, Brown played for the Syracuse football team, where he also dominated on the lacrosse field, as well as in basketball and on the track. He is enshrined in both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and the Premier Lacrosse League named its league MVP award in his honor. Shortly before his time in football ended, Brown embarked on an acting career that ultimately spanned over 50 years and included credits like Any Given Sunday, He Got Game, Mars Attacks!, Ice Station Zebra, 100 Rifles, Slaughter, The Dirty Dozen. , and more.

He was also a key voice in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, alongside other black athletes like Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor), and Muhammad Ali. In 1967, Brown organized a meeting in Cleveland of the nation’s top black athletes to support Ali’s fight against the war in Vietnam. In the 1970s, Brown founded the Amer-I-Can Foundation, which teaches life skills to gang members and prisoners. The foundation remains active.

Although his accomplishments on and off the court were many, Brown had a tumultuous personal life that included numerous arrests – most for alleged violence and threats of violence against women. In 1968, for example, Brown was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder after police found his then-girlfriend, model Eva Bohn-Chin, bloodied and injured in her home. Brown was suspected of throwing her off the balcony. The charges were dismissed after Bohn-Chin refused to cooperate with prosecutors. Brown was also charged and convicted of assault and battery for beating and choking his golf partner in 1975, and in 1997 he was charged with uttering terrorist threats to his second wife, Monique Brown, among several others. violent incidents.

During interview from prison where he was serving time after refusing to take domestic violence counseling, Brown admitted he had anger issues but denied having issues with women.

“I can definitely get angry, and I’ve vented that anger inappropriately in the past,” he said. “But I’ve done it with men and women. So do I have a problem with women? No. I’ve had anger, and I’ll probably continue to have anger. I just have to stop never pick on anyone. I have to be smarter than that, smarter than I was. What I would say is wisely, I will only use my mentality or my mind only aggressively. I will never use my hands. [that way] Again.”