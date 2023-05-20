It’s a sad day for “Bounty Law” fans. Rick Dalton, the actor who rose to prominence for playing Jake Cahill on the popular Western series, died today at the age of 90. If you believe Quentin Tarantino, of course.

The official Tarantino and Roger Avary Video Archive Podcast Twitter account has announced the news that the fictional actor, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood,” is no longer alive in-universe. Tarantino movies.

We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series Bounty Law and The Fireman trilogy. Rick passed away peacefully at his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023 pic.twitter.com/j51sNEh7AP — The Video Archives Podcast (@VideoArchives) May 19, 2023

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” covered a transitional period in Dalton’s career, when he was no longer a viable movie star in America and had been reduced to doing regular TV spots as a “heavyweight” than the heroic main characters could defeat . He spent most of his time with his best friend and longtime stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who remained loyal by his side even after the stunt opportunities dried up. He finally hit rock bottom and was forced to move to Rome for six months to make spaghetti westerns and spy movies – which, as Cliff pointed out, wasn’t “fate worse than death.” ” which he seemed to think it was. With the help of his agent Marvin Schwarz, he was able to work with Sergio Corbucci and establish himself as a major Italian movie star in films such as “Kill Me Quick, Ringo, Said the Gringo” and “Operazione Dyn-O -Moth!” He met his wife Francesca on the trip, and the two eventually moved to Los Angeles together.

Upon his return, he memorably argued with members of the Manson family when they inadvertently entered his home while chasing his neighbors, Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. He ultimately saved the day by destroying a flamethrower he used as a prop in an old movie and setting several of them on fire to death.

Tarantino has always gone out of his way to share the details of Dalton’s intricate backstory, so it’s not particularly surprising that he knows exactly when the character would die. He expanded on Dalton’s story in his novelization of the film, revealing that the Manson incident reignited Dalton’s celebrity status. The character became a regular on “The Tonight Show” and began booking bigger acting roles on shows like “Mission: Impossible” before retiring to Hawaii in 1988. Tarantino even closed his own loop. meta-story by revealing that he himself met Dalton at the 1996 Hawaii International Film Festival.

Dalton is survived by his wife, Francesca. There is no word on Cliff Booth’s status.