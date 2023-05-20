Signature Entertainment expands its family slate with an (exclusive) animation trio | News





Signature Entertainment has acquired the UK and Irish rights to a trio of family entertainment 200% Wolf, Wombat Fight: Back 2 Back And Richard the Stork 2 from Studio 100, Sola Media and Indie Sales respectively. Theatrical releases are planned from the summer. 200% Wolf is directed by Alexs Stadermann and produced by Barbara Stephen, Alexia Gates-Foale and Carmen Prez-Mars. This is the sequel to the 2020s 100% Wolf and follows a heroic poodle who struggles to maintain the respect of his pack of werewolves. When a capricious desire turns him into a werewolf and despots a mischievous fairy on earth, he must restore cosmic order. Wombat Fight: Back 2 Back sees the producers of the 2020 original, Nadine Bates and Kristen Souvlis, return. It is directed by Richard Cuss and Tania Vincent, with the voices of Deborah Mailman, Ed Oxenbould and David Wenham. An evil tech genius threatens to turn the city into a metaverse simulation, leaving the Combat Wombat to save the day. Richard the Stork 2 is directed by Benjamin Quabeck and Mette Tange and produced by Kristine Knudsen and Lan Rommel. He sees the heroic orphan sparrow leading his friends on a treasure hunt. Signature has a genuine passion for family content, and we’re thrilled to add 200% Wolf, Richard the Stork 2 And Wombat Fight: Back 2 Back to our animation slate. 200% Wolf continues the howling good time we had with everyone’s favorite were-poodle and is sure to capture the hearts of audiences once again. Signatures Katie Wilkinson said: Richard The stork 2 has our bold and charismatic sparrow leading his friends on an adventurous treasure hunt, delivering a gripping story of friendship and courage worthy of the whole family. Wombat Fight: Back 2 Back catches up with superheroic wombat Maggie Diggins as she learns that life has its own set of challenges, in a journey that’s sure to resonate with kids and parents alike. They’re all warm, colorful and super fun, and who doesn’t love a cute animal? These crazy creatures will delight moviegoers across the country starting this summer. Lorena Booth of Studio 100 said: We can’t wait to see the Freddinator work its magic with young and old alike. We believe 200% Wolf is in good hands and looks forward to working with Signature on more titles soon. We are thrilled to continue our longstanding collaboration with Signature on this fun and loving superhero film, added Sola Medias Solveig Langeland. Indie Sales Nicolas Eschbach and Alfred Deragne noted: We were delighted to work with Signature again to bring Richard the Stork 2 to British and Irish audiences.

