Entertainment
How Bollywood villains evolved through the ages and the creation of a perfect villain
I still remember watching Pathane in the theater and wondering what would have happened if India had negotiated with the terrorists.
Sure, we wouldn’t have had a villain like Jim, but was he totally wrong?
##JUMPLINK##
What makes a perfect villain?
There is a simple rule of cinema; if you want your hero to shine as bright as possible, have him stand in front of the darkest shadow possible.
Writing a perfect antagonist is more complex than writing a hero because you need to keep several things in mind that will help generate likability, curiosity, and relatability.
There are 3 major elements needed to make a perfect villain. Sometimes certain villains can have all three and sometimes one of these three things.
According to many people, Thanos is the most perfectly written villain because he has all of these elements.
3 elements needed to make a perfect villain
1. Motivation
Motivation drives people and we all know that.
The best villains are those who have a motivation behind their activities. Because motivation gives them purpose and everything they do afterward is justified in their eyes.
Maybe his intentions weren’t bad at first, but maybe something happened that would have set them on a path of carnage or revenge.
A recent example of a perfectly motivated villain is Jim from Pathane.
The character played by John Abraham was an agent loyal to his country, but after his own homeland betrayed him, he was motivated to scare his nation. As an audience, I resonated with the pain he went through.
Maybe his intentions were bad, but his past gave him the motivation and everything he did after that was justified in his eyes.
Even Shah Rukh Khan says the same thing in the movie.
2. Relability
We loved the characters that are relatable in the movies.
Deepika from figFrom Tamasha and Ishaan of Taare Zameen By are some of the most relatable characters in movies.
But villains can also be related.
Sometimes the filmmakers choose the villains from the characters we see in our daily lives.
And sometimes the bad guys have to take actions that we would have taken in a similar situation.
Both of these factors matter for relatability.
The perfect example of a relatable villain is Rmadhir Singh from Wasseypur Gangs.
He has no bad intentions, he just kills people so he can survive and we would have done the same if we had faced a similar situation.
3. Intent
These villains could be called the movie textbook villains.
They don’t necessarily have motivation or relativity, it’s just that their intentions are purely evil.
You will get many examples of these types of villains.
Gabbar Singh from SholayMogambo of Mr Indiaby Kancha Cheena Agneepath all the Daakus And looters movie villains are just bad at heart.
Since its inception, we have seen some of the biggest villains in Bollywood movies.
Some of them have become iconic and hold a special place in our hearts, but do you know, like our movies and our audience, villains have also evolved through the ages?
As the country went through independence, industrialization and then globalization, our villains continued to change accordingly.
Here’s how Bollywood villains have evolved through the ages
1. 1940s to 1970s
India made movies before independence and in a long span of almost 30 years the villains of Bollywood movies would be these villains Zamindars.
THE Zamindari system was labeled illegal by our constitution after independence and these wispy villains show exactly why it was banned.
These diabolical owners would have their henchmen holding a lathi, ready to beat anyone on his command.
By Sukhi Lala mother india is the perfect example of an evil owner who eats the blood and sweat of his workers.
2. From the 70s to the 90s
Well the Zamindars which were confined to the borders of a village, moved to cities as urbanization was at its peak and industries were introduced.
This resulted in evil capitalists who would own these industries and suck the blood and profits made by their hardworking staff.
Sometimes these industrialists also engaged in illegal cartels and drug trafficking.
Amitabh Bachchan had been the angry young man who would fight those Mill Maaliks and factory owners.
Kader Khan of Coolie is the perfect example of an urban villain.
3. The 90s
The 90s saw the most interesting villains.
Sometimes these villains would be sketchy; as Crime Master Gogo’s Andaz Apna Apna and sometimes they would be as terrifying as Gulfam Hassan of To install Sarfarosh.
We’ve seen some incredible villains in this decade.
Some of my favorites are Lajja Shankar from Sangharch, Jindaal of seal, Katya from Ghatak & of course all the villains of the movie Gunda.
4. The 2000s
The 2000s had villains within families.
It can be an evil mother or an orthodox father, a half-brother or even a close friend.
Ronit Roy as Bhairav Singh in the film Udaan and Saif as Langda Tyagi In Omkara are perfect examples.
This was the decade where we saw a dramatic shift in characterization of villains as they transitioned from black to gray.
5. The 2010s to the present day
From the early 2010s until now, gray characters have broken the line of pure villains, and we’ve seen several anti-heroes and characters who possess both shades.
Many traditional heroes have also played these gray characters.
Shah Rukh Khan in the gift series, Vicky Kaushal in Raman Raghav 2.0 and Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadun are perfect examples.
These characters are the most complex to write because the writer must maintain balance and justify the actions of the characters.
The Future of Bollywood Villains
A movie is incomplete without a negative character because a villain is the main obstacle preventing our protagonist from achieving a goal and that’s what makes a movie.
I think Bollywood should keep experimenting and should incorporate more complex and layered characters like Langda Tyagi from Omkara, Ramans of Raman Raghav 2.0 and Vinayak Rao of Tumbbad.
But I have a hunch we’ll see more Jims in the future.
Picture 14
Future films will be grander and our villains will have to evolve further.
Some of the honorable mentions
John Abraham in doom, Shakal that Shan, Kay Kay Menon in Haider and Taboo in maqbool And Andhadhoun.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/135379-evolution-of-bollywood-villains-through-ages-making-of-a-perfect-villain.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish Election Commission Confirms Results of First Round of Elections; Erdogan meets with a third-party candidate
- Boris Johnson is about to become a father for the eighth time at 58
- Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Officially Resigns Amid Ethics Investigations
- How Bollywood villains evolved through the ages and the creation of a perfect villain
- No. 12 Vandy upsets Arkansas No. 2 in comeback fashion
- An incomplete list of what Google searches for “The Messenger” rank higher than news startup The Messenger
- Kenya cult death toll passes 200 – BBC News
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan refuses police house search and sets his own terms
- Signature Entertainment expands its family slate with an (exclusive) animation trio | News
- India plans action against Google over antitrust violations
- Xi Jinping meets with Central Asian leaders, calls for energy trade and development
- President Jokowi and Prime Minister Kishida discuss strengthening partnership between Indonesia and Japan