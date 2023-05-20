How Bollywood villains evolved through the ages and the creation of a perfect villain

I still remember watching Pathane in the theater and wondering what would have happened if India had negotiated with the terrorists.

Sure, we wouldn’t have had a villain like Jim, but was he totally wrong?



What makes a perfect villain?



There is a simple rule of cinema; if you want your hero to shine as bright as possible, have him stand in front of the darkest shadow possible.

Writing a perfect antagonist is more complex than writing a hero because you need to keep several things in mind that will help generate likability, curiosity, and relatability.



There are 3 major elements needed to make a perfect villain. Sometimes certain villains can have all three and sometimes one of these three things.

According to many people, Thanos is the most perfectly written villain because he has all of these elements.

3 elements needed to make a perfect villain



1. Motivation



Motivation drives people and we all know that.

The best villains are those who have a motivation behind their activities. Because motivation gives them purpose and everything they do afterward is justified in their eyes.

Maybe his intentions weren’t bad at first, but maybe something happened that would have set them on a path of carnage or revenge.

A recent example of a perfectly motivated villain is Jim from Pathane.





The character played by John Abraham was an agent loyal to his country, but after his own homeland betrayed him, he was motivated to scare his nation. As an audience, I resonated with the pain he went through.

Maybe his intentions were bad, but his past gave him the motivation and everything he did after that was justified in his eyes.

Even Shah Rukh Khan says the same thing in the movie.

2. Relability



We loved the characters that are relatable in the movies.

Deepika from figFrom Tamasha and Ishaan of Taare Zameen By are some of the most relatable characters in movies.



But villains can also be related.

Sometimes the filmmakers choose the villains from the characters we see in our daily lives.

And sometimes the bad guys have to take actions that we would have taken in a similar situation.

Both of these factors matter for relatability.

The perfect example of a relatable villain is Rmadhir Singh from Wasseypur Gangs.





He has no bad intentions, he just kills people so he can survive and we would have done the same if we had faced a similar situation.

3. Intent



These villains could be called the movie textbook villains.

They don’t necessarily have motivation or relativity, it’s just that their intentions are purely evil.

You will get many examples of these types of villains.

Gabbar Singh from SholayMogambo of Mr Indiaby Kancha Cheena Agneepath all the Daakus And looters movie villains are just bad at heart.



Since its inception, we have seen some of the biggest villains in Bollywood movies.

Some of them have become iconic and hold a special place in our hearts, but do you know, like our movies and our audience, villains have also evolved through the ages?

As the country went through independence, industrialization and then globalization, our villains continued to change accordingly.

Here’s how Bollywood villains have evolved through the ages



1. 1940s to 1970s



India made movies before independence and in a long span of almost 30 years the villains of Bollywood movies would be these villains Zamindars.



THE Zamindari system was labeled illegal by our constitution after independence and these wispy villains show exactly why it was banned.



These diabolical owners would have their henchmen holding a lathi, ready to beat anyone on his command.



By Sukhi Lala mother india is the perfect example of an evil owner who eats the blood and sweat of his workers.

2. From the 70s to the 90s



Well the Zamindars which were confined to the borders of a village, moved to cities as urbanization was at its peak and industries were introduced.

This resulted in evil capitalists who would own these industries and suck the blood and profits made by their hardworking staff.



Sometimes these industrialists also engaged in illegal cartels and drug trafficking.

Amitabh Bachchan had been the angry young man who would fight those Mill Maaliks and factory owners.



Kader Khan of Coolie is the perfect example of an urban villain.

3. The 90s



The 90s saw the most interesting villains.

Sometimes these villains would be sketchy; as Crime Master Gogo’s Andaz Apna Apna and sometimes they would be as terrifying as Gulfam Hassan of To install Sarfarosh.





We’ve seen some incredible villains in this decade.

Some of my favorites are Lajja Shankar from Sangharch, Jindaal of seal, Katya from Ghatak & of course all the villains of the movie Gunda.

4. The 2000s



The 2000s had villains within families.

It can be an evil mother or an orthodox father, a half-brother or even a close friend.

Ronit Roy as Bhairav ​​Singh in the film Udaan and Saif as Langda Tyagi In Omkara are perfect examples.



This was the decade where we saw a dramatic shift in characterization of villains as they transitioned from black to gray.

5. The 2010s to the present day



From the early 2010s until now, gray characters have broken the line of pure villains, and we’ve seen several anti-heroes and characters who possess both shades.

Many traditional heroes have also played these gray characters.

Shah Rukh Khan in the gift series, Vicky Kaushal in Raman Raghav 2.0 and Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadun are perfect examples.



These characters are the most complex to write because the writer must maintain balance and justify the actions of the characters.

The Future of Bollywood Villains



A movie is incomplete without a negative character because a villain is the main obstacle preventing our protagonist from achieving a goal and that’s what makes a movie.

I think Bollywood should keep experimenting and should incorporate more complex and layered characters like Langda Tyagi from Omkara, Ramans of Raman Raghav 2.0 and Vinayak Rao of Tumbbad.



But I have a hunch we’ll see more Jims in the future.

Future films will be grander and our villains will have to evolve further.

Some of the honorable mentions



John Abraham in doom, Shakal that Shan, Kay Kay Menon in Haider and Taboo in maqbool And Andhadhoun.

