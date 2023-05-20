Legendary NFL running back, actor and activist Jim Brown dies

CLEVELAND, AP Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, an unstoppable running back who retired at the height of his glittering career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights activist in the 1960s, has died. He was 87 years old.

A Browns family spokeswoman said he passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday evening with his wife, Monique, by his side.

To the world he was an activist, an actor and a football star, Monique Brown wrote in an Instagram post. To our family, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.

One of football’s first superstars, Brown was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and broke the league’s record books during a short career from 1957 to 1965.

Brown led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 before retiring in his prime after the ’65 season to pursue acting. He appeared in over 30 films, including Any Given Sunday and The Dirty Dozen.

A powerful, fast and enduring runner, the arrival of Browns sparked the growing popularity of games on television.

As black Americans fought for equality, Brown used her platform and her voice to advance their cause.

In June 1967, Brown organized the Cleveland Summit, a gathering of the nation’s top black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Alis in his fight against service in Vietnam.

He later worked to combat gang violence in Los Angeles, and in 1988 founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

Jim Brown is a true icon not just for the Cleveland Browns, but for the entire NFL, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “He was definitely the greatest to ever wear a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a strong base. fans today.

So many people grew up watching him dominate every time he stepped onto the football pitch, but his myriad accolades on the pitch only tell a small part of his story. His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the pitch is what he should also be known for.

On the field, there was no one like Brown, who would blast would-be tacklers, refusing to let a man put him down before sprinting away from linebackers and defensive backs. He was also famous for using a stiff arm to take out defenders in the open field or push them back like they were rag dolls.

My arms were like my protectors and my weapons, Brown said during an interview with NFL Films.

Indeed, Brown was unlike any back before him, and some believe there has never been anyone better than Cleveland’s incomparable number 32. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, he was relentless, fighting for every yard, leading multiple defenders to find holes where none seemed to exist.

After Brown was tackled, he slowly got up and walked even more slowly towards the huddle, then towered over the defense as he won the ball back.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered his condolences on behalf of the league.

Jim Brown was a gifted athlete, one of the most dominant players to ever tread a sports field, but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” said Goodell. During his nine-year career in the NFL, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a trailblazer and role model for athletes involved in social initiatives outside of their sport.

Off the court, Brown was a controversial figure.

While he had a soft spot for those in need and his generosity changed lives, he was also arrested half a dozen times, mostly for hitting women.

In June 1999, Brown’s wife called 911, saying Brown had smashed his car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a domestic threatening charge but convicted of vandalism. The Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in prison for refusing to take domestic violence counseling.

He also feuded with Browns coach Paul Brown and later team management, despite playing his entire career in Cleveland.

When his playing days came to an end, Brown left for Hollywood and eventually settled there. Brown informed Cleveland coach Blanton Collier of his retirement while the team was in training camp and he was filming The Dirty Dozen in England.

Among his films were 100 Rifles, Mars Attacks! Spike Lees He Got Game, Oliver Stones Any Given Sunday and the satire Im Gonna Git You Sucka, in which he parodies the blaxploitation genre. In 2002, Brown was the subject of the Lees HBO documentary Jim Brown: All-American.

In recent years, Brown’s relationship with the Browns was inconsistent. He served as an advisor to owner Randy Lerner and was hired to advise the team’s younger players. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after having his role reduced by new team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt offended by the perceived demotion when the club unveiled a ring of honor inside their city center stadium, Brown did not attend the ceremony in protest.

The Browns erected a statue of Brown in front of their stadium in 2016.

Brown was an eight-time All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When Brown left the game at age 30, he held league records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126).

And despite his murderous style, Browns never missed a game, playing 118 straight.

He said to me, ‘Make sure when someone tackles you they remember how much it hurts,’ Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey said. He lived by this philosophy and I have always followed this advice.

A star of two sports at Syracuse, some say he’s the best lacrosse player in NCAA history, Brown endured countless racist taunts while playing at the virtually all-white school at the era. Still, he was an All-American in both sports and a basketball literate.

Brown was the sixth overall pick in the 1957 draft, joining a team that regularly played for the title. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

Running behind an offensive line with Hall of Fame tackles Lou Groza and Mike McCormack, Brown set a league mark with 1,527 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on his way to the league’s Most Outstanding Player award, precursor to MVP in 1958. Over the next three seasons, he never ran for less than 1,257 yards before picking up just 996 in 1962.

He led the NFL in rushing eight times, gaining a career-high 1,863 yards in 1963. He averaged 104 yards per game, scored 106 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. A dangerous receiver as well, Brown finished with 262 catches for 2,499 yards and 20 more touchdowns.

I’ve said it many times, and I always will say, Jim Brown is the best, Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers once said, and he’ll still be the best long after all his records have been beaten.

Packers great Paul Hornung felt Brown was unstoppable.

Give me Jim Brown on anyone at anything, he said.

Browns No. 32 was retired by the Browns in ’71, the same year he entered the Hall of Fame. But he rarely visited Cleveland in the 1970s and 1980s. He and Cleveland owner Art Modell were at odds over his sudden retirement; the two later corrected their differences and remained good friends.

Brown supported Modell’s decision to move the franchise from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1995. It was both a reflection of his loyalty to Modell and another sign of his fierce independence. Brown was one of the few former Browns players who wasn’t mad at Modell for moving the team.

Many modern players couldn’t appreciate Brown or his impact on American sports.

They grew up in a different time, former Browns coach Romeo Crennel said. He’s one of the greatest players in NFL history and what he was able to accomplish in his time was great. I don’t know if anyone could do what he did, as he did, under the circumstances he had to operate and the things he had to endure. And for him, that’s something not many guys are able to appreciate either.

Born February 17, 1936, in St. Simons, Georgia, Brown was a multi-sport star at Manhasset High School on Long Island. He averaged 14.9 yards per carry in football and once scored 55 points in a game.

Brown then took up golf, and while playing with Jack Nicklaus in the 1963 Cleveland Pro-Am, he shot a 79.

Brown is survived by Monique and their child. He divorced after 13 years of marriage from Sue Brown, with whom he had three children.

