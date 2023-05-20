Find time this summer to volunteer at a local animal shelter | Entertainment/Life





As volunteer manager for Animal Rescue New Orleans, last week I was getting dozens of emails a day from students trying to get those last minute service hours. This week, my inbox is empty. The scorching days of summer are upon us, but the animals still need care every day. With the end of the school year, students are returning home for the summer and we are seeing a sharp drop in volunteers. High school and college students who fulfill their community service obligations by volunteering at animal shelters and rescues play a vital role in helping meet the daily needs of shelter pets, in addition to donating to animals homeless extra attention, games and exercise. As a volunteer-based organization, ARNO could not exist without volunteers.

Caring for shelter pets is a 365 day a year job. Shelters and rescues depend on volunteers to operate daily. Animals need to be fed, walked and socialized, and kennels need to be cleaned daily, sometimes several times a day. Giving time to help these animals while they wait for a home is a rewarding experience, and it makes all the difference for pets. Making this time of year even more difficult for shelters and rescues is the fact that people often go out of their normal routines. Not only are students going home or taking the summer off, but families are going on vacation. If anyone has ever considered getting involved, now is the time. Does the office want to do a group service day? Are you a summer vacation teacher? Retired and at home during the day? Do you work shifts or non-traditional hours? Do you like to jog and need a four-legged partner? If you’re looking for ways to give back and love animals, there are plenty of opportunities.

For example, at ARNO, we have volunteer opportunities seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The schedules allow volunteers to come in the evening after work, on weekends, in the morning on weekdays, in the afternoon, etc. At the shelter, duties include washing dishes, washing, folding and organizing laundry, sorting donations and organizing, sweeping, washing, gardening, etc., in addition to feeding animals, cleaning kennels, walking dogs, socialize cats, etc. – on-site events, volunteers are needed to help with fundraisers, transporting and introducing dogs and cats to adoption events and office duties. High school students can get a head start on their next community service hours, and some shelters and rescues will allow court-ordered community service hours to be served through volunteering.

Volunteers provide much-needed assistance to shelter staff and contribute to the mental health, socialization and general happiness of animals awaiting forever homes. Volunteers can also help by welcoming animals into their homes and giving them a break from the shelter by taking them an afternoon to a dog park or car ride for some fun. Shelter dogs love good outings. Additionally, animal organizations need volunteers to help bring animals to vet appointments, to photograph animals, write biographies and more. Here are some organizations in the New Orleans metro area that offer volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Check with individual organizations for volunteering requirements as there may be age restrictions etc.

Events UNTIL MAY 31: Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services (JPAWS) West Bank Campus (2701 Lapalco Blvd. Harvey) will have dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for adoption and seeking responsible, loving homes for a reduced adoption fee as part of the 29th World Pet Adoptathon in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish. Adoption fees for adult dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days are $10. Adoption fees for puppies are $67. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are two for $15. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (504) 349-5111.

Traci D. Howerton is the volunteer coordinator of Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO), a volunteer-based nonprofit shelter. For more information about ARNO, visit www.animalrescueneworleans.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/entertainment_life/find-time-this-summer-to-volunteer-at-a-local-animal-shelter/article_3a1f608a-f108-11ed-a8fe-2b9bc04bb57c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos