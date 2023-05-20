Entertainment
Ludacris receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – VIBE.com
Ludacris has officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Thursday, May 18, the 45-year-old was surrounded by his peers and children to celebrate the moment. Vin Diesel and LL Cool J delivered speeches honoring the Grammy Award-winning artist.
Despite his musical success, the Georgia native star is in the motion picture category and was cemented just in time for the premiere of X fast, the 10th film of the Fast and Furious the franchise hit theaters on Friday.
“Chris, you’re wrong for trying to limit me to two minutes. I could take two lifetimes explaining to the world the importance, your importance both to the world and to my family,” Diesel said in his speech, according CBS News. “There’s so much to say, but there’s so much you already know. You know his unparalleled achievements. We’ve never seen someone dominate the music world and then come to dominate the movie business while being an entrepreneur like he is.
A surprise appearance by the “Southern Hospitality” rapper’s eldest daughter, Karma Bridges, created a heartwarming moment. The 21-year-old is the inspiration behind Luda’s Netflix animated series The world of Karma.
“To my rock, my hero, my father, words cannot describe how much being here for you today means to me. After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could fly to LA for your Hollywood star, it took everything inside me to find an excuse why I couldn’t come today,” she shared with her father from the podium.
“After years of you surprising me, it’s an honor for me to have the tables turned. Only you and God really know how hard you’ve worked to reach this moment. And I thank him for having me allowed to witness a glimpse of the time, passion and dedication you put into everything you do I’m so proud of you dad Congratulations to an artist legend and a father legend .
Although he was officially recognized for his achievements in television and film, LL made sure to elevate Ludacris’ musical accomplishments and his status as an icon in Hip-Hop culture.
“Everything you’ve done is just beyond inspiration. You’ve proven yourself to be a guiding light in Hollywood,” the Queens rapper shared in his speech, according to HEY.
“I just want you to know that hip-hop culture celebrates and appreciates you. I respect and appreciate you, and I salute you for all that you have done in your career. And I wish you the best for the future And I just want to say this thing to all the kids around the world watching, Ludacris is proof that it can be done.
Speaking to the outlet, the NAACP award winner explained the significance of the moment, detailing how he was “blown away” at the ceremony.
“It’s almost difficult for me to put into words. LL is the person who made me want to rap. Wine changed my life forever thanks to the gift that keeps on giving, this franchise Fast and Furious. It meant everything to have them for me today,” he remarked.
He went on to explain, “I was literally saying [that] I will place my cast against any other cast in the history of cinema. We are the tightest family off camera and on camera. Compared to anyone, 100%,” adding, “I was fighting tears. Seriously, I was glad I put on my sunglasses today.
Watch Ludacris’ Walk Of Fame ceremony below.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vibe.com/news/entertainment/ludacris-star-hollywood-walk-fame-1234758235/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ludacris receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – VIBE.com
- Cincinnati Falls to Houston’s Late Rally
- New York Frieze Week Gossip
- Playboy Model Karen McDougal: I Ended My Affair With Donald Trump For Bruce Willis! | Entertainment
- President Jokowi and President Lula da Silva discuss strengthening cooperation between Indonesia and Brazil
- US, Taiwan reach agreement on first part of ’21st century’ trade pact
- Ibrahim Ali Khan “just finished filming his first film as an actor”, reveals his sister Sara
- Tsunami warning canceled for 7.7-magnitude earthquake
- Left Imran Khan’s house after drinking ‘water, biscuits’: help in search of Pak cops
- Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim to make Bollywood debut this year
- Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead the Indian campaign
- Elle Fanning continues her fashion streak at Cannes with an out-of-this-world evening gown