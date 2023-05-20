Ludacris receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – VIBE.com

Ludacris has officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Thursday, May 18, the 45-year-old was surrounded by his peers and children to celebrate the moment. Vin Diesel and LL Cool J delivered speeches honoring the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Despite his musical success, the Georgia native star is in the motion picture category and was cemented just in time for the premiere of X fast, the 10th film of the Fast and Furious the franchise hit theaters on Friday.

“Chris, you’re wrong for trying to limit me to two minutes. I could take two lifetimes explaining to the world the importance, your importance both to the world and to my family,” Diesel said in his speech, according CBS News. “There’s so much to say, but there’s so much you already know. You know his unparalleled achievements. We’ve never seen someone dominate the music world and then come to dominate the movie business while being an entrepreneur like he is.

Vin Diesel, Ludacris and LL Cool J attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

A surprise appearance by the “Southern Hospitality” rapper’s eldest daughter, Karma Bridges, created a heartwarming moment. The 21-year-old is the inspiration behind Luda’s Netflix animated series The world of Karma.

“To my rock, my hero, my father, words cannot describe how much being here for you today means to me. After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could fly to LA for your Hollywood star, it took everything inside me to find an excuse why I couldn’t come today,” she shared with her father from the podium.

“After years of you surprising me, it’s an honor for me to have the tables turned. Only you and God really know how hard you’ve worked to reach this moment. And I thank him for having me allowed to witness a glimpse of the time, passion and dedication you put into everything you do I’m so proud of you dad Congratulations to an artist legend and a father legend .

Karma Bridges, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Ludacris and family attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Although he was officially recognized for his achievements in television and film, LL made sure to elevate Ludacris’ musical accomplishments and his status as an icon in Hip-Hop culture.

“Everything you’ve done is just beyond inspiration. You’ve proven yourself to be a guiding light in Hollywood,” the Queens rapper shared in his speech, according to HEY.

“I just want you to know that hip-hop culture celebrates and appreciates you. I respect and appreciate you, and I salute you for all that you have done in your career. And I wish you the best for the future And I just want to say this thing to all the kids around the world watching, Ludacris is proof that it can be done.

Queen Latifah and Ludacris attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Speaking to the outlet, the NAACP award winner explained the significance of the moment, detailing how he was “blown away” at the ceremony.

“It’s almost difficult for me to put into words. LL is the person who made me want to rap. Wine changed my life forever thanks to the gift that keeps on giving, this franchise Fast and Furious. It meant everything to have them for me today,” he remarked.

He went on to explain, “I was literally saying [that] I will place my cast against any other cast in the history of cinema. We are the tightest family off camera and on camera. Compared to anyone, 100%,” adding, “I was fighting tears. Seriously, I was glad I put on my sunglasses today.

Watch Ludacris’ Walk Of Fame ceremony below.