Hearing-impaired ‘Color Purple’ actor shares advice for artists





The SPRINGFIELD Theater wasn’t always in the cards for Douglas Holt. Being hard of hearing since the age of 8 didn’t help either.

Nonetheless, the St. Louis-born actor and poet has performed for 15 years in productions at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. He is currently performing as Pa and as an ensemble member in the Springfield Theater Center’s new production at Hoogland, a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s ‘The Color Purple’.

This is the last weekend of shows for the production. Holt first got into acting because he loves to sing, he said. Along the way, he discovered his love for acting. “I actually laughed at the first person who asked me to enter a musical,” he said. “Years later, when they found out I was in the musical, they said, ‘Well, who’s laughing now?'” “The Color Purple” is the toughest musical Holt has done, he said. His regular hearing aids needed to be fixed when the play began rehearsals, and the replacements he initially wore made it difficult to hear much of the music and dialogue. The play’s staging also meant that its cast members were behind or relatively far away from it, making it all the more difficult to hear, he said. Audio cues are something Holt learned later in childhood than most, as he received his first pair of hearing aids when he was 12 or 13, he said. He didn’t know that things like footsteps or running water made noise, so he had to anticipate or be on the lookout for associated visual cues. As such, Holt has learned to adjust his performance to account for these limitations. He asked a few of his classmates to gesture one way or another at the end of their lines so he had a visual cue to tell him when he should start talking, and counted the steps in the dance numbers to know what to do next, he said. Before “The Color Purple”, he sometimes memorized whole scenes, not just his part, but every part, so if something went wrong, he could adapt. “If you just memorize your lines or your leader lines…it can get really ugly,” Holt said. For artists who are deaf and hard of hearing, these cues and raw memorization are essential, he said. To make it easier, these performers need to position themselves so they can see all of their other stage partners, he said. “Working in theater is like working in the symphony,” Holt said. “All instruments have to play when they’re supposed to play. If it doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to, then the music is off, the show is off, and you get bad ratings.” Although Holt has never gone out of his way to tell people he’s hard of hearing, cast members who have known it over the years have been supportive, he said. Still, Holt now intends to step away from live theater, he said, citing the ongoing challenges of acting while hard of hearing. That doesn’t mean it will stop happening altogether. He is thinking of going to the cinema. “I think it’s just time to move on to something different,” he said. An American Sign Language interpreter was on hand for Friday’s performance for those who needed interpretation, It was “wonderful” for the Hoogland to have this service available, Holt said. “The arts are for everyone,” he said. “But, again, if you can’t hear the arts, then you can see the art in your mind, and by seeing it in your mind, it still makes you part of that community.” The remaining performances of “The Color Purple” from the Springfield Theater Center at the Hoogland Center for the Arts will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets, at a cost of $20, are available online at hcfta.org.

