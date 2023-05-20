Hollywood studios embrace AI, it’s ‘human obscenity’





Sean Penn has expressed his support for the Writers Guild of America, whose members are currently engaged in an ongoing battle with Hollywood studios. Speaking at a press conference for his latest film, black fliesPenn applauded the writers and denounced the studios’ exploitative practices, particularly the use of artificial intelligence, or AI, which he called “human obscenity.” “My full support goes to the Writers Guild,” Penn said Friday, per Variety. “There are a lot of new concepts being thrown around, including the use of AI. And it strikes me as human obscenity that there has been a pushback [from the studios] on that.” Continuing, Penn clarified the dynamics of the strike. “The first thing we should do in these [strike] conversations is to change the [name of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] and title them how they behave, which is the bankers guild. It’s hard for so many writers and people in the industry who can’t work. AI has been a significant issue for many industries as technological advancements have reached new heights – and for writers in particular, the threat of a computer erasing or undermining their jobs is frightening and increasingly possible. Adam ruins everything host Adam Conover even shared a breakdown of WGA proposals for the new contract, which included a section devoted to the subject. In these documents you can read that the WGA has requested: a regulation of the use of AI on projects covered by the Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA), rules that AI cannot be used to write or rewrite literary material nor act as source material, and an arrangement in which material covered by the MBA may not be used to train the AI. In response, the AMPTP rejected all proposals and retaliated by proposing “annual meetings to discuss technological advances”. For more information and background on the ongoing strike, see Resultexplanatory piece. Penn stars in upcoming drama black flies, which follows paramedics as they navigate the horrors of medical emergencies in New York City. The film made its competition debut at the Cannes Film Festival last Thursday and received a five-minute standing ovation. In 2022, Penn made headlines for his support of Ukraine and even said he was considering joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

