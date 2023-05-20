Kathal Film Review: Sanya Malhotra’s Almost Perfect Satire Impresses in Places | Bollywood





In perhaps one of the most bizarre storylines you’ll hear, two prized jackfruit trees of the Uncle Hong variety disappear from a deputy’s garden. And the whole police are put on a search mission for the same. That’s the premise of Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, a quirky but subtle satire on the ambiguous position the police are placed in, while serving the rich and powerful. The film explores the socio-cultural issues prevalent inside central India, where a crime like kathal ki chori must be investigated and cannot be ignored. The film also highlights relevant issues of caste bias and power play that often determine the course of investigation by police officers. There is a line in the film where a senior police officer says to an inspector, Tumhe jo bola gaya hai, woh woh karo, main bhi wohi kar raha hoon, jo mujhe bola gaya hai. Kathal Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra plays a policeman in search of two jackfruits. Set in a fictional small town named Moba, the story delves into the life of young inspector Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra) who leads the case of missing or stolen jackfruits from the MLA Munnalal Paterias (Vijay Raaz) garden. As she solves the mystery with fellow constables Saurabh Dwivedi (Anant Joshi), Kunti Parihar (Neha Saraf) and Mishra (Govind Pandey), her investigation takes unexpected turns. In the midst of all this, a nosy reporter, Anuj (Rajpal Yadav) from Moba News is continuously trying to find sansanikhez khabar from this case. What follows next is how this search for kathals turns into a bigger problem and eventually leads to something more meaningful. The story, co-written by Yashowardhan and his two-time national award-winning father Ashok Mishra, doesn’t happen too much in any given sequence. It’s more like dealing with one thing at a time. And that, I felt, is a trick that works. The easy-going narrative lets you soak up the nuances of this scene, virtually transport yourself to this place, and connect with the tension the characters go through. Lasting just under two hours, the investigative satirical comedy is laced with smart humour, well-placed comedic punches that land perfectly. There are no overtly hilarious moments, but if you have a taste for dark humor and a knack for understanding funny lines said with a straight face, you’ll definitely enjoy Kathal. The film also tries to free itself from the image of how cops are generally seen as tough, ruthless, and masculine. Instead, they are presented as more empathetic, understanding, and like professionals who have fun between shifts. The satire is directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. Sanya Malhotra is once again at her comedic best. We saw her showing her raw and rustic side in Vishal Bhardwajs Pataakha and in Kathal too, she delivers a convincing number. Trying on the role of a cop, she’s smart, feisty, go-getter, and on point with her lingo and comedic timing. She brings balance to physically intense and emotionally charged scenes. Anant Joshi, who plays junior and love interest Malhotras, is a breath of fresh air. While I think his character sketch could have been better written and fleshed out, in all the scenes where he shines, he makes the most of it. Vijay Raaz brings nothing new to the table and looks like another character with a different name and look. Rajpal Yadav has to reinvent his funny man antics as he is getting quite monotonous. Especially with that weird half-bald wig, her character looked more silly than funny. Kathal isn’t an extraordinary story with a stellar execution but the way the script unfolds and the narrative stays understated, it kind of works and leaves you with a smile. Watch it for some lighthearted humor and maybe get close to small town reality. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

