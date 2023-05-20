



Ludacris celebrates his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and settles into ‘icon territory’ May 19, 2023

Despite being part of one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises for more than two decades, not to mention countless No. 1 hit singles. fast furious Chris “Ludacris” Bridges never thought he would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So imagine his surprise that he now has one. “Fans have to tell you how successful you are and when you get into icon territory, and that’s when things like this can come to fruition,” Bridges told A.frame. “I would say global work and a lot of time, that’s where it all started.” Of his Quick Saga Thrown to a surprise appearance by his daughter, Ludacris was not short on family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, May 18. Vin Diesel and LL Cool J both gave speeches honoring Bridges’ milestone, while Fast co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster were also in attendance, along with Gabrielle Union and Queen Latifah. “With gratitude, there’s nothing you can’t achieve. It’s the most important part of life, and I see it in my brother Chris with brilliant colors,” Diesel said during his tribute. . “You can’t know him without feeling that sense of gratitude that he carries with him everywhere. That’s what makes him so powerful, and that’s what makes me so proud.” Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Jordana Brewster This day also marked the theatrical release of x fast, the 10th installment in the franchise and Bridges’ seventh appearance as Tej Parker. (He made his debut in 2 Fast 2 Furiouswho will celebrate his 20th birthday next month.) During his speech, Bridges thanked his “heroes in paradise,” including the late Academy Award-nominated director John Singleton, who portrayed Bridges as Tej, and the late actor Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the Fast movies. When asked what the honor meant to him, Ludacris told A.frame, “I’m going to look at this as a moment where I got to be celebrated. I think all the people who were here are what makes me so emotional, because a lot of people I really care about picked me up here today.” Vin Diesel, Ludacris and LL Cool J By Anthony Robledo RELATED CONTENT: Where to Watch Every ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Carrie Fisher receives a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame James Hong receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

