Helmut Berger, Austrian actor who rose to fame as the muse and lover of Luchino Visconti’s obituary





He was born Helmut Steinberger into a family of hoteliers on May 29, 1944 in Bad Ischl, Austria, and grew up in Salzburg. He first trained to work in the hotel industry but that did not interest him. At 18, he moved to London, where he did odd jobs while taking acting lessons. Then, after a period of language studies at the Universit per Stranieri in Perugia, he moved to Rome. It was there, in 1964, that he met Visconti, who gave his first role as a young man at the hotel Le Streghe (1967, The Witches) before giving him the lead role in The Damned. During the 1970s he worked with other directors, playing the title role in Massimo Dallamanos’ highly erotic adaptation of Oscar Wildes’ Dorian Gray (1970) set in early 1970s London, and a starring role in Vittorio De Sicas’ lavish Oscar-winning romance, The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (1970). In the latter, he plays the sickly Alberto Finzi-Contini, whose failing health is both real and symbolic, presaging the fate of the Jewish family during the Fascist era. In Ash Wednesday (1973), he plays a playboy who seduces Elizabeth Taylor’s middle-aged married wife after undergoing extensive plastic surgery. In Joseph Loseys The Romantic Englishwoman (1975), he was the lover of Glenda Jacksons, while in Tinto Brasss, the X-rated erotic war drama Salon Kitty (1976), he played a Nazi SS commander who recruits a group of female SS auxiliaries in order to plant them as prostitutes in a high-class brothel to gather intelligence on the establishment’s customers. After Viscontis’ death, Berger’s acting career dwindled to mostly small roles. In the mid-1980s, he played Peter De Vilbis, Fallon Carrington’s fiancé, in nine episodes of the American soap opera Dynasty. I did it as a favor to Joan Collins, but I had a nervous breakdown during it, he explained. In 1990 he was a corrupt Vatican accountant in The Godfather Part III and in 1993 he reprized his role as the Mad King of Bavaria in Donatello and Fosco Dubinis Ludwig 1881. In Bertrand Bonellos’ 2014 epic biopic Saint Laurent, he played the big fashion icon in old age.

