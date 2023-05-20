Rispoli Finds His Rhythm Meeting Santa Anita in Hollywood – Horse Racing News





After a relatively calm winter in Santa Anita, jockey Umberto Rispoli has been riding high since the start of the first Hollywood Meet on April 21 at the track in Arcadia, Calif. Going into Friday’s action, Rispoli connected with a 30% (10 for 33) clip in the pit. Additionally, Rispoli has picked up five wins in California over the past three weekends. On April 29, he earned a trio of Golden Gate appearances for coach Phil D’Amato. He has since added wins at Santa Anita in the Singletary Stakes on May 7 with Mi Hermano Ramon and Grade 3 San Luis Rey last Saturday with Offlee Naughty. Rispoli noted this week, “I’m the same person and rider I was on December 26,” when opening the Classic Meet, but the recent streak of success is largely down to having good horses. “I’m doing the best I can. But like any jockey, you need the right horses and the support of the big barns to get where you want to be,” he said. Rispoli’s string of successes largely coincided with the hiring of Matt Nakatani as an agent. They started their business relationship on March 9. “Matt is doing a great job,” Rispoli said. “It’s always complicated to choose the right horses. But he does and I lead them to the wire. Nakatani is the son of retired jockey Corey Nakatani, who was elected to the Racing Hall of Fame earlier this year. Matt Nakatani described Rispoli, 34, who has traveled the world, as a “world class” driver. “Umberto is a really smart jockey who knows the business inside out,” Natakani said. “He was his own agent when he drove in Hong Kong. He knows how it works. So we can exchange ideas with each other. “But at the end of the day, it lets me focus on business and you ride in the afternoon,” Nakatani continued. “It’s helped him take his mind off what’s going on in the morning and I think it’s really paid off.” In 12 days of racing at the Hollywood Meet, Rispoli trails driver Juan Hernandez 15-10. He is booked on five mounts on Friday and Saturday and has three more mounts on Sunday. He will ride in both stakes this weekend aboard Honey Pants (6-1) in Saturday’s Mizdirection Stakes for trainer Phil D’Amato and Acquired Class (6-1) in Sunday’s Desert Code for the trainer Peter Miller. Both challenges will be played on the hillside grass course. “Umberto is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met,” Nakatani said. “He reminds me of my father, whom I represented for two years when I started out. They demand excellence and only want to win. So for Umberto and me, the goal is to compete for the lead driver titles and win graduated stakes. So far, everything is going as we hoped. »

