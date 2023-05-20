Ammy Virk opens up on Sikh stereotypes in Bollywood: ‘They would dump non-Sikhs without beards, turbans looked like hats’





Singer-actor Ammy active said the Hindi film industry has a habit of stereotyping Sikhs and often doesn’t even make the basic effort to get a good portrayal. Instead, they cast non-Sikhs in Sikh roles and put them in loosely tied turbans.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ammy said that with new Punjabi artists making inroads in Bollywood, things will hopefully change for future generations. He agreed that Sikhs have often been limited to comic relief characters in Hindi films, but they can offer so much more than that. He said in Hindi, “I was watching a Diljit interview, and earlier what was happening was they were taking performers who didn’t even have beards and making them wear turbans in Bollywood movies. But now they prefer to cast sardars as sardar characters. Even if they don’t throw sardars, at least they make a Sikh in Punjab tie the turban. Their turbans used to look like caps in Hindi movies, and that was weird, because that’s not what we look like. Commenting on the stereotypes of Sikhs as comedic relief characters in Hindi films, he said: “Yes, we are a fun-loving people. We’re good at comedy, but that’s not all we are. Ammy, who is known for the hit film series Nikka Zaildar and Qismat in Punjab. Her biggest Hindi role came in sports drama 83, which was released just a week before theaters closed due to the Omicron wave of the coronavirus. Speaking about the film’s box office failure, he said, “I wasn’t discouraged, because you can’t find faults in a movie like 83. Even Bhuj, nothing was wrong with the script, and yes, we encountered some difficulties during the realization. and could have been a good movie. It didn’t go well, that’s another matter. 83 had great content, it just came out at the wrong time, but anyone who saw it loved it.

