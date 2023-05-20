Jim Brown, NFL star and ‘Dirty Dozen,’ dies at 87 – KIK-FM 100.7





Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney+ Jim Brownone of the most famous professional soccer players to successfully tackle Hollywood, has died, according to a Instagram post of his wife, Monica. Brown was 87 years old. “He passed away peacefully in our LA home,” she noted, adding, “To the world he was an actor, an activist and a football star. To our family, he was a husband, a father and a loving grandfather Our hearts are broken. After a successful career as a college athlete who played football, lacrosse, and ran on the track, Brown was drafted to the NFL as a guard for the Cleveland Browns in 1957. He played for the team through 1965, setting touchdown and rush records, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971. However, before he even stopped acting, he started acting, making his film debut in the 1964 western. Conchos River. He soon began racking up dozens of big-screen credits, including the 1967 WWII ensemble film The Dirty Dozen. Brown appeared in many famous “blaxploitation” action films in the 70s, including Slaughter And Three the hard wayand worked in the 80s with guest roles in television and film. He played a pro “Stalker” wielding a flamethrower nicknamed Fireball in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger science fiction film The running man and performed on his past credits in Keenan Ivory Wayans‘blaxsploitation parody I will fuck you, Sucka, the next year. During his long acting career, Brown also appeared in films like Tim BurtonIt is Martian attacks, He has game For Spike Lee and in the acclaimed football film Any Sunday For Pierre Olivier. The former football great was also active in the civil rights movement and over the next few years started various organizations to boost black entrepreneurship and advancement. Copyright 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kikvradio.com/jim-brown-nfl-great-and-dirty-dozen-actor-dead-at-87/

