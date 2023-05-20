Entertainment
Salman Khan wishes bodyguard Shera’s birthday, Sangeeta Bijlani joins him. Bollywood
Actor Salman Khan penned a note for his bodyguard Shera who turned a year older on Friday. He took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of himself with Shera. Shortly after sharing the post, Shera replied with the sweetest response and addressed Salman as maallik (lord). Read also : Salman Khan shares photo of injured body and gives update on upcoming film
The photo is an old image of Salman and Shera. While the actor wore a red long sleeve t-shirt with jeans, Shera wore her usual t-shirt and jeans look. Shera had her hand resting on Salman’s shoulder in the photo which appeared to be clicked instead of the actor.
Sharing the photo, Salman wrote: Happy birthday Shera God bless you man be happy. @beingshera. Responding to him, Shera commented, Thank you Maallik for all the love and blessing for so many years. Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani added: Happy birthday Shera.
Shera shares a close bond with Salman Khan. He has worked with Salman for 28 years now. Shera is always seen with Salman, as the head of her security.
Not only that, but Salman also dedicated his film Bodyguard to Shera. Who else has ever done such a thing for their bodyguard in the industry? Shera said in a 2016 Indian Express interview about Salman’s gesture. I’m like a horse ready for a wedding to carry the groom. I’m only concerned about my Malik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I’m there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, everything Maalik asked, I did. This is why I am part of the Maaliks family, he also added.
Salman recently injured himself on the sets of his upcoming Tiger 3. On Thursday, he informed fans on Twitter that he had a minor shoulder injury. He shared a photo from the film sets and said, “When you think you’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the troubles of the world, try to lifting a five-kilo dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3.” The film also stars Katrina Kaif.
