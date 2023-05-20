RIP Jim Brown, legendary running back, actor and activist





Jim Brown has passed away. One of the most successful professional athletes in American history, Brown’s off-court career was in some ways even more varied and colorful than his record time in the NFL. : As an actor, activist and, on one occasion, naked Playgirl model, Brown was an extremely dominant force in America in the 1950s, 60 years and beyond. By Variety, Brown died Thursday in Los Angeles; it was 87. Harrison Ford doesn’t think aging is weird, so shut up Born in 1930s Georgia, before moving with his family to Long Island a few years later, Brown first rose to national prominence during a college football career at Syracuse. The college was also where it matters most showed his skills as a multi-disciplinary athlete: in addition to his duties as a football player, which put him in the running for the Heisman, Brown was also a star of the school basketball team, the team athletics and especially its lacrosse team. O since i called her probably the best sport i have ever played brown was the first black man to be inducted into the americas national lacrosse Hall of Fame. But it was in football that Brown became a national sensation, serving as a fullback for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965, including a single championship season in 1964. Around this time he was named to the Pro-Bowl nine straight, three-time NFL MVP. , and set the league rushing yards record eight years later of the nine he played. As his football career began to falter, Brown embarked on an acting career, beginning with a guest appearance on Gordon Douglas. Conchos River in 1964. A year later he appeared in the peak of World War II The Dirty Dozen, apparently having completely caught the acting bug at this point. (Delays on the film led to the Browns issuing an ultimatum demanding Brown’s return for practice for the 1965 season ; he instead announced his retirement from the sport.) Ultimately, Brown would appear in more than 50 movies and television episodes over the next 50 years, often with an emphasis on gritty action roles. He appeared in everything from a starring role opposite Raquel Welch In 100 riflesone turn like Arnold Schwarzeneggers’ murderous fireball The running manto a performance in Tim Burtons Martian attacks!,in his last film role like himself, in 2014 draft day. He also briefly entered the world of film production with his old friend Richard Pryor; the duo’s collaboration, Indigo Productions, produced just one film before tensions between the pair led to its disbandment. During this time, Brown also used his influence in the service of activism, acting as a strong supporter of the civil rights movement, and he was part of the famous Cleveland Summit of several top athletes, including Mohammad Ali and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to discuss how to use their platforms to advance the cause of civil rights. Later, Brown also launched projects designed to support minority-owned businesses and to help ex-gang members develop new life skills. Brown’s legacy is complicated, however, by a long history of legal problems, often related to allegations of violence against women. Although most of the charges against him were eventually dropped (or not pressed at all, on some occasions) several times during his life, Brown was accused of assault and battery, often against his romantic partners . Perhaps most notably, Brown was accused by his second wife, Monique Brown, of smashing his car with a shovel and threatening her in 1999. . Brown eventually served three months in prison for breaching his community service sentence at the ensuing trial; Monique Brown later recanted her testimony and the couple remained married until her death this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.avclub.com/r-i-p-jim-brown-legendary-running-back-actor-and-ac-1850457227 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos