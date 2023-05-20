Shah Rukh Khans WhatsApp chats will have you calling your dad | Bollywood

When I was a lonely teenager at boarding school, I often looked forward to my father’s letters. They were a sign of normalcy, a gallimaufry of words that would immediately transport me from the hustle and bustle of school to a live recreation of The lord of the flies at home. And he wrote to my teenage self about everything from Einstein’s 1905 papers annus mirabilis and how they changed the way we perceive the universe to Goran Ivanisevics’ thrilling victory over Patrick Rafter at Wimbledon. Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho

These letters served as the literary equivalent of Dr. Who’s phone booth. It all didn’t make sense, but during the times I read this letter and the times I re-read them, I almost felt like I was being transported to the safe cocoons of my home where I wouldn’t be assaulted. by bad food. , the endless run across the field or the strong smell of sweat that always seems to linger in a dormitory. I remember he once wrote: Having children is both the most wonderful and the most horrible thing in the world. It’s like watching little pieces of your heart running around. I can’t remember now if he was quoting an author, or if he thought of it himself (Google doesn’t help much), but Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede’s WhatsApp chats suddenly reminded me of this hue paternal-filial bond impossible to replace.

We have seen Shah Rukh Khan in many avatars. We saw him as a lover who robs the bride. We saw it as a transphobic coach who wants to reform women’s hockey. We saw him as a deranged psychopath and a loving therapist. A loving alcoholic, a homebound NRI and an early journalist. And sadly, everything we’ve seen in Pathane.

But we never saw SRK as a beleaguered father begging for his son’s well-being. The first line of the purported chat reads: Sameer sahib can I talk to you for a minute please. Sincerely, Shah Rukh Khan. I know that’s officially inappropriate and maybe downright wrong, but once as a father, if I may speak to you. please. I love srk.

Shah Rukh’s pleas, promising to reform his son, begging Sameer Wankhede not to let him down as a father, or asking him to help him without losing his integrity as an officer of justice were more haunting than any which of his recent performances on the big screen.

It was Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest superstar on the planet, a resident of the Time 100 most influential people and someone whose picture graces the Burj Khalifa every other day. Here is the man who launched a thousand beating hearts with a smile and a dimple, who taught a generation of men and women the details of romance, making a series of pleas that border on the creeping, as he implored the freedom of his sons. . He was the man who made many foreigners in Bollywood believe that if they worked hard enough, they could triumph over nepotism. A man whose house in Bandra is practically a sanctuary for people who come to Maximum City. The same Shah Rukh Khan who refused to give in under threats from Shiv Senas when releasing My name is khan was threatened in Mumbai. But I guess the little racing pieces of your heart matter a lot more than your own well-being.

It was The world of Nemo meets Life is beautiful in a WhatsApp chat. Most young readers are familiar with Marlins Odyssean’s journey to find his son Nemo. Fewer may be familiar with Life is beautiful (1997), an Italian film about an Italian Jewish father, who hides the horrors of life in a concentration camp in Fascist Italy by disguising him as an elaborate set of games where anyone who cries for their mom will lose. He takes advantage of the German officers’ ignorance of Italian to serve as a translator who invents gibberish to please his son. It’s the most haunting tale I’ve seen on screen about father-son relationships and the first time I watched it with my dad, we both bawled like two imposters as Holden Caulfield would describe the people crying in cinema.

Reading the alleged WhatsApp chats in a crowded newsroom made me realize that there is nothing quite like the helpless rage one feels when one’s own flesh and blood is in danger and there not much can be done to save them. WhatsApp chats might be inadmissible in court, but in a court of public opinion, chats will surely remind everyone of their own relationship with their father. Reading his pleas made me wonder how my dad would react to a situation like this as well as a million others would when reading the cats.

Before the success of Shah Rukh Khans Pathaneword access path was synonymous with a sweet short story by Tagore titled Kabuliwalli about a father eager to meet his daughter. Even by Tagores meteoric standard, Kabuliwalla stands out as one of his most universally loved works, thanks to a simple message: the love of a father for his child transcends the barriers of space, time, geography or linguistics.

Pathane might not have an underlying message beyond that true secularism hides its own religious identity, but Shah Rukh Khans’ WhatsApp pleas had the same haunting pathos as Tagores Kabulliwalla. I won’t claim to know why the discussions were made public or how any party benefits from them, but one thing is clear. Whether you are Shah Rukh Khan or an ordinary man: it is about loving your family. Or live with anguish when you think you don’t have the means to take care of them.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.