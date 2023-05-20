Sara Ali Khan Confirms Ibrahim’s Bollywood Debut, Says He’s Completed Filming | Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has recently confirmed her brother Ibrahim Ali Kham’s Bollywood debut as an actor. While Ibrahim has been seen assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he has yet to officially reveal the details of his rumored entry into the industry. For the first time, his sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, gave an update on his career and said he has now finished filming his first film. Read also : Kareena Kapoor shares a sweet message with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to mark Siblings Day Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the children of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Sara who recently made her Cannes debut, during an interview confirmed that Ibrahim will be making his big Bollywood debut. She told Film Companion that he had just finished filming his first film as an actor. “I think we’re both emotional beings and I think I see it the most when I see Ibrahim coming home.” Sara added, you know, he just finished filming his first movie as an actor, which I can’t believe. Yeah he did and every time he comes home whether it’s from school or filming we both have this extremely loving and similar attitude towards him and that’s where I realized that I had my mother’s heart. Because we treat Ibrahim very similarly, Sara said of Ibrahim and their mother Amrita.

Previously, there were reports of Ibrahim making his acting debut with a Karan Johar film. However, nothing has been announced yet. Ibrahim is often in the news due to his resemblance to Father Saif. He is called the carbon copy of his father by many. On the other hand, Sara reminds people of Amrita Singh from her youth.

Sara and Ibrahim share a close equation with Saif. They are seen hanging out together or visiting Saif and Kareena’s house. Sara and Ibrahim are the half-siblings of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, whom Kareena had with Saif.

Sara recently returned to India from Cannes. She is currently promoting her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with co-star Vicky Kaushal.