Jim Brown, NFL Running Back Royalty, star of Hollywood films ‘Any Given Sunday’ and ‘Dirty Dozen’, dies at 87





Jim Brown, among the NFL’s greatest players at any position who starred in Hollywood movies like “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday,” has died, his wife Monique Brown said Friday. on Instagram. He was 87 years old. Brown’s singular dominance in the NFL in the late 1950s and 1960s was unmatched. Brown made the Pro Bowl every season from 1957 to 1965, was a three-time MVP, and won a championship with the Cleveland Browns in 1964. Of his nine seasons, he led the league in rushing yards for eight and held most of the league’s major running records in his retirement. Brown was born in St. Simons Island, Georgia, the son of a professional boxer and a homemaker. He excelled in every sport he played, from football and baseball to lacrosse and track and field. His average of 38 points per game, a record for Long Island, where his family had moved. Tall, imposing and blazingly fast for his size, Brown’s flagship rolls are an endless loop of him pushing opponents to the ground like bowling pins, running away from small defenders and bulldozing linebackers who dared to get in his way. . Few running backs from any era would match his blend of speed, balance and power. Brown’s film career began at the end of his football days in 1964, playing a buffalo soldier in a B-Western called “Rio Conchos”. It never amounted to much, but Brown transposed that experience into “The Dirty Dozen,” a 1966 MGM-produced war movie. Brown played one of 12 convicts sent to France during World War II on a pre-D-Day assassination mission. The film was filmed in London and plagued by bad weather issues, severely annoying the owner of the Cleveland Browns, Art Modell, who threatened to fine Brown for every week of training camp he missed. Brown announced his retirement and completed the film. The movie was a hit, of course, and Brown signed a multi-movie deal at MGM, but that deal only resulted in middling efforts like “Dark of the Sun” and “Ice Station Zebra.” Another MGM film, “The Split” (1968), was his first starring role and paid $125,000 Brown worked steadily until the 1970s, when he starred in a series of blaxploitation films like “Slaughter,” “Black Gunn,” and later the 1988 parody “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.” Brown branched out into television in the 1980s, on now-iconic shows like “Knight Rider,” “CHiPs” and “The A-Team.” Brown’s personal life was beset by incidents of domestic violence and issues with women, including accusations of rape and assault that continued to resurface over the years. He was arrested, charged and brought to trial for various allegations by many different women, but was repeatedly acquitted or had the charges dismissed. He never served a significant prison sentence until 2002, when he served three months of a six-month sentence for breaking court orders following a shovel attack on the car of his wife. Brown is survived by two children with Monique Brown, whom he married in 1997.

