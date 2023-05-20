This Family’s Bollywood Style Celebration After Buying A New Car Is Too Relevant

The joyful moment of an Indian family while buying a new vehicle has become the reason for euphoria on social media. Their exhilarating celebration was such that it eventually caught the eye of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The family started dancing after receiving delivery of their brand new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. The auto shop shared the images of their joyous celebration on Twitter. But what stole the show was the response from the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra has revealed that it is such delightful times that motivate him to continue working in the Indian automotive industry. The video opens with glimpses of the car owner dancing. He seems to be accompanied by several members of his family. Grooving to the punchy tune of Apni To Jaise Taise by Amitabh Bachchans Lawaaris, the owner looks extremely pleased while adding the automobile to his assets. This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian automotive industry, Anand Mahindra said while watching the video.

What a Moment of Joy! People dance while taking delivery of their Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, the auto store wrote while sharing the clip.

Federation of Car Dealers Association President Manish Raj Singhania wrote that he had never witnessed such an ecstatic moment of a family picking up a delivery in his 23-year career. He identified the owner of the car as Mr. Dinanath Sahu who purchased the vehicle on the special occasion of his 23rd wedding anniversary.

Joy of buying your own vehicle. Of all the releases I’ve seen over the past 23 years, this is the one I’ve liked the most. Mr. Dinanath Sahu with his family on his 23rd wedding anniversary. The car is such a passion. We will continue to make our customers’ dreams come true, Singhania wrote.

Twitter users found the clip relevant and explained why such occasions are a big celebration in Indian culture. One user commented, It’s not just a vehicle; it represents a journey to a better future. The scene symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Indian automotive industry, where dreams take the wheel and lead to destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress.

In India, buying a new car is a time of emotions, writes one account.

Yes, that’s why we are called Indians. We find happiness in every moment and try to celebrate and enjoy it, one comment read.

The video has amassed over 1.4 million views on Twitter.