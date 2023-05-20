Examining the Representation of Women in Popular Bollywood Songs — Transcontinental Times

INDIA: Bollywood songs have long been an important part of India’s rich cultural heritage. These songs play a central role in storytelling, conveying emotions and entertaining the audience. However, it is essential to critically examine the portrayal of women in popular Bollywood songs, as some compositions tend to objectify and undermine their dignity.

In this article, we explore the issue of objectification in melody, highlighting its consequences and offering insight into potential changes that can support positive representation.

The impact of objectification

The objectification of women in Bollywood songs perpetuates harmful stereotypes, reinforcing the idea that women are mere objects of desire and reducing them to their physical appearance. Such portrayals can have far-reaching consequences, contributing to gender inequality, normalizing harassment and undermining women’s societal empowerment.

Review of Popular Bollywood Songs

Now let’s look at some popular Bollywood songs that illustrate the problem of objectification and reflect the need for change in the way women are portrayed in lyrics:

Song 1: Buzz: The song has 326 million views and 2.2 million likes on Youtube. Probably 2.2 million people completely missed the part where Badshah brags about his swag and says,Ok ok, ok, that means you’re sick. where you wanna be, where you thick(Okay okay, okay, I admit you’re sick. You’re thick in all the places you need to be).

Here he appreciates the woman’s body and her curves in all the places where she duty have curves. So much for body positivity, Badshah! He then goes on to sing about how he’s the kind of guy all mothers warn their daughters about. If that doesn’t overtly encourage toxic masculinity, then what is?

Song 2: “Sheila Ki Jawani” from the movie “Tees Maar Khan” (2010)

Photo credit: Instagram

Lyrics:

“Sheila ki jawani, I’m too sexy for you.

Main tere haath na aani, I’m too sexy for you.

This song objectifies the female protagonist, reducing her to a mere object of desire. The lyrics focus solely on her physical attributes, reinforcing the idea that a woman’s worth lies in her sex appeal rather than her talents or personality.

Song 3: “Munni Badnaam Hui” from the movie “Dabangg” (2010)

Photo credit: Instagram

Lyrics:

“Munni badnaam today, darling tere liye.

Zandu balm hui, darling tere liye.

In this song, the female character is presented as someone who has been “dishonored” and is associated with a painkiller ointment. Such words contribute to the objectification of women by reducing them to objects of desire or ridicule.

Song 4: “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” from the movie “Khalnayak” (1993)

Photo credit: Twitter

Lyrics:

“Choli ke peeche kya hai, kya hai, choli ke peeche.

What are Chunari’s needs, what are Chunari’s needs.

This OG song, while catchy, objectifies women by focusing on what’s under their clothes. He reduces women to mere objects of curiosity and titillation, reinforcing the idea that their bodies are the main source of intrigue.

Song 5: “Mera naam Mary hai” from the movie “Brothers”

Photo credit: Instagram

Lyrics:

“Mera naam Mary hai, Mary sau tak teri hai.”

The song has been criticized for objectifying women. The song’s lyrics and visuals portray women in a way that reduces them to mere objects of desire.

Like these songs O give Since Pushpa also received a backlash. After the song was released on social media platforms, it received mixed reactions from the public. It was the first time actor Samantha had been seen in such a bold avatar. Many praised her for trying something while others called her and the song’s creators out to be sexist.

The need for change

It is crucial to recognize the impact of such objectification on society and to work for positive change. Here are some steps that can be taken:

Promote gender equality: Encourage the portrayal of women in Bollywood songs as multidimensional individuals with diverse talents, aspirations and strengths.

Awareness of lyricists and composers: Educate lyricists and composers on the importance of avoiding objectifying language and promoting lyrics that celebrate women’s empowerment, intellect and individuality.

Collaboration with social activists: Bollywood can collaborate with social activists and organizations working for gender equality to foster dialogue and promote responsible writing.

Encourage diverse representation: Bollywood should feature various body types, ethnicities and backgrounds in songs, emphasizing the beauty and worth of each individual.

The objectification of women in popular Bollywood songs is a concerning issue that needs urgent attention. By addressing this issue and promoting positive portrayal, Bollywood can play a pivotal role in shaping societal perceptions and promoting gender equality.

It is crucial for the industry to collectively take action to produce empowering songs that celebrate the true essence and worth of women, ensuring a more inclusive and respectful entertainment landscape for all.

