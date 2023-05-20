Did Jr NTR just CONFIRM his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan? Their Twitter jokes are getting fans excited





Jr NTR is a name now known to all. He is one of the biggest stars in the South and thanks to the dazzling success of RRR, he is now world famous. He is among the most sought-after actors and directors’ favorites today. He has quite a few movies in the works and it looks like his Bollywood debut has just been confirmed thanks to Hrithik Roshan. Jr NTR celebrates his birthday today and the Vikram Veda star took to his Twitter account to wish the RRR star. His tweet also contained a MAJOR clue to their upcoming project. Also Read – Raveena Tandon-Akshay Kumar and More Top 10 Jodis Who Are Friends Despite Ugly Breakup With Their Exes Will Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR share the screen in War 2? In his tweet, Hrithik Roshan first wished Jr NTR, then wrote, “Waiting for you on the yuddhabhumi.” Soon Jr NTR replied to him and also mentioned a meeting at ‘yuddhabhumi’. He wrote that he wanted Hrithik Roshan to be well rested before they meet on the battlefield. He wrote: “You should also start counting the days I hope you sleep well thinking about what lies ahead because I want you to be well rested at yuddhabhoomi.” Well, with that, fans are all excited and speculating that Jr NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2. In recent days, there have been rumors that Jr NTR will play a pivotal role in the Hrithik Roshan sequel. and Tiger Shroff stars. Fans are super excited for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s next project because they just can’t wait to see two great performers together. Many also want to see them dance together. While Hrithik Roshan is the god of dance, we all know how wonderful Jr NTR performed in the song Naatu Naatu. Also Read – When Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealed Why She Rejected Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Check out tweets from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR below: Happy birthday @tarak9999! I wish you a happy day and an action-packed year ahead. I’m waiting for you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace until we meet? Puttina Roju Subhakanksalu Mitrama?? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023 Thank you sir for your beautiful wish!

I’ll soak in the day today You should also start counting the days I hope you are sleeping well thinking about what lies ahead for you because I want you to be well rested at yuddhabhoomi?? see you soon! Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023 Are you excited to see these two together? We definitely are. Bring it on! Read also – Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan leaves the franchise; Farhan Akhtar to start the film with a new leader? Fans suggest the name of THIS actor Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

