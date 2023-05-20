Entertainment
Daily Mirror story about Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend obtained legitimately, lawsuit says
By Sian Harrison and Tom Pilgrim, Pennsylvania
A 2004 Daily Mirror article about Prince Harry’s then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was obtained legitimately, a former journalist and editor at London’s High Court has claimed.
Britain’s Prince Harry is one of several figures to sue newspaper publisher Mirror Group Newspapers, which also publishes the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People, for allegedly gathering illegal news about its headlines.
Harry is one of four representative plaintiffs whose cases have been selected for trial, heard over six to seven weeks in London.
MGN disputes the allegations regarding allegations that its reporters were linked to the interception of voicemail, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for illegal activities.
MGN says board members have denied knowledge of such activities and says there is no evidence, or insufficient evidence, of voicemail interception in any of the four claims chosen as representative cases. .
Testifying on Friday, the eighth day of the trial, former Daily Mirror journalist and editor Anthony Harwood told the court he had no knowledge of phone hacking or other illegal news gathering.
Mr Harwood, who has been freelance since 2015 and since 2021 provides journalistic support to MGN regarding the ongoing litigation, said in a witness statement that an article he wrote about Ms Davy headlined Harry is a Chelsy fan , one of the articles denounced by the Duke did not involve any unlawful means.
He said he was the US editor of the Daily Mirror at the time of the article and had been asked to travel to Argentina to cover Harry’s holiday in November 2004.
Mr Harwood said he published details of the 13-Day Dukes in Argentina on the front page, two days before the story about Ms Davy.
He said the splash, which is not believed to be from illegal information gathering, included the wife of a bar owner saying the Harrys group was accompanied by a mysterious blonde, but nothing more than that and added that the newspapers night log shows he was going to spend the weekend trying to figure out his identity.
He said in the statement: As it happens, the Mail on Sunday identified the girl as Chelsy Davy and therefore provided me with my follow up.
According to the Mail on Sunday, published the day before the story, Chelsy Davy was already back in South Africa when her story appeared. It even contained a photo of her which they said was taken there.
It is therefore likely that the photo in the article was also taken there, after local photographers were alerted by the Mail on Sunday story. If we had the photo before, we would have used it in the Saturday paper.
In this case, I would have asked the freelancer to go back to the people he spoke to for the Saturday story to try to find out more about the mysterious blonde.
He added: There were also other newspapers as well as Splash News, the US-based news agency in Argentina covering the story, so the quote from the nightclub goer could have come from someone else or I could have had it myself, or (a freelancer) could have had it.
I don’t remember, but I’m confident this story was obtained legitimately.
Under cross-examination by David Sherborne, representing the Duke and the other claimants, Mr Harwood was asked about the phone numbers of famous people contained in his Palm Pilot device.
The court heard this included former football star David Beckham, former England cricketer Ian Botham and retired boxer Frank Bruno.
Mr Sherborne suggested to Mr Harwood that the reason he had these numbers was to give them to reporters so they could hack into these phones or broadcast news accordingly.
No, absolutely not, said Mr. Harwood.
He later added: Most of those celebrity numbers I never called. You have numbers in case you need them, that’s why you have them.
In his written statement, Mr. Harwood said: My Palm Pilot was not a list of intentional or actual victims of phone hacking, but rather a simple digital record of my Filofax hard copy, which contained all of my contacts.
Mr Sherborne showed Mr Harwood evidence that he had authorized payments to private investigator John Ross who the lawyer said was a corrupt former police officer.
This included work related to murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor, artist Michael Barrymore and the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry.
Mr. Sherborne claimed that this was someone giving advice that must clearly make you think it was illegal.
I had no reason to believe he was doing anything good, Mr Harwood said.
In his written statement, the reporter said that as an editor he might have 50 to 100 payments per week to authorize in relation to contributor work.
There was never enough time to check every payment, so I only checked the ones that seemed important or unusual. I did not know the details of some of the payments I approved, he said.
Mr. Sherborne also asked Mr. Harwood if he was blind to the alleged illegal activities or just didn’t want to admit it now?, to which he replied: I have no knowledge of hacking or illegal collection of information.
Coronation Street actors Michael Turner and Nikki Sanderson and comedian Paul Whitehouses’ ex-wife Fiona Wightman are also named as representative cases for the seven-week trial.
The hearing before Judge Fancourt continues.

