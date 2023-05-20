Manoj Bajpayee shares secret of staying relevant in Bollywood for 30 years





Manoj Bajpayee is nothing short of a chameleon when it comes to his on-screen characters. The actor transforms effortlessly into his roles, leaving audiences in awe every time. He has been doing this for 30 years and with his next, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, he continues. Ahead of his release, Manoj Bajpayee had an exclusive chat with Bollywood Bubble where he reflected on his 3 decades in Bollywood. 30 years of Manoj Bajpayee in Bollywood Soon, Manoj Bajpayee will complete 30 years in Bollywood. When asked if during this time there was a role that remained with him for a long time, the actor answered in the affirmative. He said, “Yes, several times because I chose these kinds of films. Films that weren’t what we call commercial, that weren’t formulaic. Films that made me experiment with the genre, the history and many other ways. Most of my movies have never given me a good night’s sleep. But that’s what I enjoy the most. I like the hard path and I like working against obstacles. and chances. When I do it really well, it gives me happiness like a child. I think that’s what I work for.” Manoj on the difficult path However, taking the difficult path has its price to pay. Speaking of which, Manoj shared, “The price is that I don’t remain very extroverted. In fact, it pushes you more and more into a shell. It’s one thing that you were born with this curse. Once you know you were born with this curse, because you love it that way, then you are ready to accept it. I accept the fact that because I take these roles very seriously, my preparations so seriously, the wounds and bruises that each character leaves you with, are hard to get rid of. They are somewhere but I’m happy. Manoj on being boxed by the industry But is that how people put it in a box? When asked this, Manoj replied in the negative. He said, “Not really. I think I’m the only blessed one who not only played different types of roles and genres, but also someone who refused to be in a box. Over the years Manoj has given unforgettable performances with Satya, Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man, Bhonsle to name a few. His filmography boasts of excellence and knowing his approach, we understand why. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starts streaming on Zee5 from May 23, 2023. Watch the whole conversation with Manoj Bajpayee here: Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee Confirms There is NO Gangs of Wasseypur 3

