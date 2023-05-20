One account sees an opportunity in the strike to reconsider the broader way Hollywood has evolved, particularly the Marvel-era fixation on franchises, reboots and pre-told storytelling, which is variously attributed to a mindset of profit crazy venture capital seize in Hollywood or the effects of consolidation in the film industry. In this context, the spokesperson for the monopoly matt stoler argues that the goal of the strikers should be to find allies in the cause of a great structural change breaking up the vertically integrated corporate giants, once again separating production and distribution and thus returning the alchemy of budget film more competitive way with the Superhero Sweatshop.

A slightly more pessimistic analysis, offered by authors such as Sonny Bunch And Jessa Crispin, points out that the superhero-sweatshop business strategy evolved because it gives the public what they want. People buy tickets to comic book movies and Super Mario, Bunch points out, not Air or The Last Duel. According to Crispin, the fan culture that backs these projects often seems to prefer its writers to be replaceable cogs in a content machine. And so even if the strike is an opportunity for reconsideration, it is probably not a lever that can change the system as a whole.

Personally I would as see the strike give birth to another Hollywood system. But I would like adjust for a return to the entertainment landscape that existed around 10 years ago, before the take-off of streaming when the drawbacks of the era of special effects franchises in cinema were partly offset by the emergence of more richer, deeper and more ambitious.

The impression my viewers have of what has happened since then is that the expansion of streaming initially delivered a welcome glut of small-screen ambition, but then increasingly felt like she was spreading too much creative talent, working too hard, or both.

Sometimes shows from the peak television era start out brilliantly but then struggle to maintain their momentum even into a second season. (HBO Westworld, for example, or recently Showtimes Yellowjackets.) Sometimes they play like thin imitations of the anti-hero dramas of previous decades. (Netflix’s Ozark, let’s say.) Or they take on the character of the theatrical experience but a little worse with too-big-to-fail franchises that no one really enjoys. (Obi-Wan Kenobi, for example, or Rings of Power.) Or they ask too much of a talented showrunner, who pays more and more to provide content delivery rather than focusing on a single story. (Taylor Sheri’s evolution into Yellowstone and its underwhelming spinoff fill that bill.)