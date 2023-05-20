Find out how Salman Khan wished his bodyguard Shera on his birthday





Mumbai: If you are a Salman Khan fan, you must have a clear idea of ​​Shera’s value in the actor’s life. Shera has worked with Salman as her personal bodyguard for over 26 years. As it’s Shera’s birthday today, Salman took to Instagram and sent her a heartfelt message. “Happy birthday shera, god bless you man, be happy. @beingshera,” he wrote. Salman also shared a photo of himself with Shera. Salman’s gesture touched Shera’s heart. Reacting to the post, Shera expressed her gratitude. “Thank you Maallik for all the love and blessing for so many years,” Salman commented.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently recovering from an injury. On Thursday, he took to Instagram and shared a photo of his injured body. The image shows Salman posing shirtless with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large kinesiology tape, marking an “x”, towards the middle of his back. In the caption, Salman wrote, “When you think you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave the world aside, take a 5 kg dumbbell) . Tiger Zakhmi Hai (the tiger is injured). # Tiger3. » On the work front, Salman was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ opposite actor Pooja Hegde. He also made an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starring Pathaan. He will then be seen reprising his role in Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/see-how-salman-khan-wished-his-bodyguard-shera-on-his-birthday-2593890/

