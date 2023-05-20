



Ben Affleck's director AIR was released on Prime Video a few days ago. The biographical drama about the legendary partnership between basketball genius Michael Jordan and Nike has captured hearts around the world. Also starring Matt Damon, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis in key roles, the film captivated basketball fans and sneakerheads alike. During a recent interaction, on the sidelines of AIR promotions, actor-director Ben recalled meeting Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh, who is also the Indian Ambassador for the National Basketball Association (NBA), a self-proclaimed basketball fan. The two actors met at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Games which took place in Utah, USA in February this year. The actors were seen on the ground, deeply engrossed in a conversation. Remembering his meeting with another basketball fanatic, Ben said, I recently had the opportunity to meet Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh. He's such a cool guy. AIR offers a rare glimpse into the story of basketball legend Michael Jordan who inspired the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. The film offers a unique perspective on the creation of the iconic shoe and the start of sneaker culture that followed. Interestingly, the film does not show Michaels' face. Commenting on the same, Ben revealed that it was on purpose. He said, I just thought, if you show someone, you try to pretend, you tell them, it's Michael Jordan because he's so iconic and means so much, immediately you know it's is a lie and what's more interesting is that the way our heroes, these gods somehow operate in our lives, it's not in our day to day life, but we see them, you see on in-game movie footage. But you know, they're not in real life. They are larger than life and the public brings their imagination and memory to them. Directed by Ben Affleck and from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures and Affleck and Matt Damons Artists Equity's debut project, AIR is currently streaming on Prime Video.

