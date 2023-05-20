City outlines plans for Honor America Days





ROME- The 40th annual Honor America Days celebration is fast approaching, and the City of Rome is working to make it bigger and better than ever. Planning is well underway for the celebration, which is set to begin on Friday, July 28 and run through August 6 with the theme “40th anniversary.” “We are thrilled to announce that Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division band will be leading our 40th anniversary parade with many bands and musicians along with other specialty performers, including the return of the giant puppets from The Open Hand Theater in Syracuse,” said Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo, chair of the HAD committee. “The annual Pops concert will be presented by Symphoria on Saturday evening on the lawn of the Fort Stanwix National Monument. The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. with show tunes, lively marches, a mix of armed forces, the 1812 opening and a terrific fireworks display,” she added. This is the first Honor America Days celebration since the passing of William Guglielmo, who served the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce and the greater community for more than 50 years. “We miss Bill,” Izzo said. “But luckily Larry Daniello and I have been doing this for 40 years. The event will be as big and better than ever, but we cannot minimize Bill’s loss. He was an integral part of the team. But I think his presence will be felt throughout this day. Parade requests are available for printing on the city and chamber websites, www.romenewyork.com and www.romechamber.com, respectively; at the Chamber Office, 139 W. Dominick St.; in the lobby of Rome City Hall, 198 N. Washington St., or attendees may call the chamber at 315-337-1700 to request an entry. The parade will start at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday July 29 in the upper North James Street area near Rome Health. Walkers will continue on North James Street, then turn onto West Embargo Street, pass the VFW review stand and continue on N. George Street to end in the city center. The HAD Committee will share information regarding the Parade Grand Marshal and other events in the coming weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/city-outlines-honor-america-days-plans,181005 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos